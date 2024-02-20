Jason E. Pate, MBA, Joins Xite Healthcare Real Estate And Practice Sales As Vice President Of Practice Sales

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tommy NewtonDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xite Healthcare Real Estate and Practice Sales , a leader in healthcare real estate and practice sales services, proudly announces the addition of Jason E. Pate, MBA, to their team as Vice President of Practice Sales. With a rich history of strategic leadership in the healthcare industry spanning over fifteen years, Mr. Pate is well-equipped to lead healthcare professionals through the complex processes of selling healthcare practices across the United States.Since its foundation in 2013, Xite has been committed to aiding healthcare professionals with its specialized services, operating out of six offices in three states. By providing clients with personalized demographic data and leveraging proven healthcare real estate and practice sales expertise, Xite ensures informed decision-making. As Vice President of Practice Sales, Mr. Pate is set to help guide the strategic direction and operational execution of the company's practice sales initiatives, drawing on his comprehensive experience in strategic planning, business development, and operational excellence.Mr. Pate's remarkable career achievements include over fifteen years of mergers & acquisitions experience in both the MSO and DSO sectors partnering with private equity, public entities and private physicians. His skill in managing this complex process has resulted in over seventy healthcare transactions nationally. Prior to joining the corporate healthcare space, Mr. Pate worked in a clinical setting which has been instrumental in fostering significant business relationships with clinicians sprawling many different healthcare specialties. His vast experience will significantly contribute to Xite's mission of delivering superior service and measurable results to healthcare professionals involved in practice sales.Tommy Newton, spokesperson for Xite, shared his excitement about Mr. Pate's joining, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our team. His exceptional leadership skills, strategic vision, and deep knowledge of the healthcare sector will greatly enhance our practice sales division. Jason's role is pivotal to our ongoing commitment to providing healthcare professionals with expert guidance and strategic solutions for practice sales."Mr. Pate holds an MBA from the University of Colorado and a Bachelor of Science from Regent College. His commitment to excellence has been demonstrated through his honorable service in the United States Air Force and his active involvement in professional organizations such as the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Society of Clinical Pathologist.For more information about Xite Healthcare Real Estate and Practice Sales and how it can assist in the sale or purchase of a healthcare practice, please visit .

