(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fraud Fighters Get Stronger: AI Native Featurespace Bolsters Leadership with Trio of Experts

Featurespace announces the appointment of three new members to its executive leadership team.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Featurespace, a leading provider of innovative financial technology solutions that use native AI and machine learning to combat fraud and financial crime, today announced the appointment of three new members to its executive leadership team. Dr David Sutton has been promoted to Chief Innovation Officer (CINO), Kendra Rogers has been hired as Chief Communications & Marketing Officer (CCMO) and Juspal Manic has been appointed as President EMEA & APAC.About Dr David SuttonAs CINO, Dr Sutton will be responsible for leading the company's innovation roadmap and driving the development of new products in Featurespace's Innovation Lab. Dr Sutton has been with Featurespace for 8 years, and prior to joining the company in 2015, he was a Research Associate in observational cosmology at the Kavli Institute for Cosmology at the University of Cambridge, where he developed algorithms to study the Cosmic Microwave Background. Dr Sutton is a recognized expert in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning and has a proven record of accomplishments in developing and launching innovative products.“David is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the Financial Services industry. He is responsible for leading our team to success in the UK-US PETs Prize Challenge, and for bringing to market the world's first Large Transaction Model, TallierLTMTM” said Martina King, CEO of Featurespace.“As our Innovation Lab continues to solve banks and financial institutions' biggest challenges, I am confident that David will carry on being instrumental in driving our innovation efforts and helping us to make the world a safer place to transact.”About Kendra RogersAs CCMO, Rogers will lead the development and execution of the company's communications and marketing strategy. She brings experience in strategic marketing, communications, behavioral economics, and public relations. Kendra has held a series of senior roles across agencies and consultancies covering brand & creative strategy, digital, social, PR and B2B, working with the likes of Nutmeg, Bottomline, UCL and the BBC, to name a few. Rogers is a strategic communications expert with a proven track record of success in building and managing brands, who is also a guest lecturer at University of Bristol, University of Bath and University East Anglia.“Kendra's energy and experience spans across a range of world-leading organizations - all focused on making positive impacts for society – which makes her the perfect person to lead our communications and marketing team in this new phase of growth,” said King.“Her hands-on understanding of the landscape we operate in, her leadership acumen and her expertise in the theory and fundamentals of marketing communications will be a valuable asset to our team and help us to further enhance our brand reputation across the globe.”About Juspal ManicManic joins the team to lead the company's strategic growth across the Europe, Middle East, Africa and APAC regions, overseeing the commercial, partnerships, and customer success groups.Manic brings over 23 years of experience in the financial sector to Featurespace, with a proven track record of success in building and commercializing transformative technology solutions in the payments space. Prior to joining Featurespace, he spent 22 years at TSYS, where he held a variety of executive roles, including relationship management, consulting, risk & fraud, and operations across North America and Europe. During his tenure at TSYS, Manic was instrumental in launching the company into new markets and verticals, and he played a key role in the development of the award-winning Foresight fraud scoring solution, used by over 30 banks globally."Juspal and I have known each other for years and years – first of all as a customer, and now at long last I'm thrilled that he's joining us as a part of the team, with the capacity to help us solve fraud and financial crime for our customers across our key markets. We are proud to say that Juspal loved the product – and what it did for him as a customer – so much that he's decided to come on board. I am confident that he will be instrumental in driving our growth across the EMEA and APAC regions," said King "His deep understanding of the payments landscape will be invaluable as we expand our reach in this key market. He is a passionate, emotionally intelligent leader with a strong commitment to customer success, and I am excited to have him on board."

Janine Michaels

Featurespace

1223345940 ext.

email us here