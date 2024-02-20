Nadia Sellers, CEO Of The Honey Bear Project, Appointed As Calcutta, Belize's New Ambassador Of Business

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Nadia SellersOKEMOS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Honey Bear Project proudly announces that its CEO, Nadia Sellers, has been appointed as the new Ambassador of Business for Calcutta, Belize. In this prestigious role, Ms. Sellers, a citizen of Belize, who resides in the U.S. will represent Calcutta on the international stage, fostering business partnerships, promoting economic growth, and advancing the interests of the local business community.Ms. Sellers brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position, having demonstrated exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial prowess throughout her career. As the CEO of the Honey Bear Project, she has spearheaded initiatives aimed at empowering communities and fostering economic development through innovative business solutions."I am deeply honored to serve as Calcutta, Belize's Ambassador of Business," said Nadia Sellers. "I am committed to using this platform to strengthen ties between Calcutta and the global business community.During her tenure at the Honey Bear Project, Ms. Sellers has been instrumental in implementing impactful programs that have positively impacted communities across Michigan and beyond. Her dedication to social responsibility and economic empowerment has earned her recognition and admiration, both locally and internationally."We are thrilled to have Nadia Sellers represent Calcutta, Belize as our Ambassador of Business," said Deborah Innis, President of Calcutta. "Her track record of success and commitment to excellence make her the ideal candidate to promote Calcutta's business interests and foster collaboration with global partners."As Ambassador of Business, Ms. Sellers will work closely with government officials, business leaders, and stakeholders to identify opportunities for growth and investment in Calcutta. She will also serve as a spokesperson for the region, advocating for policies and initiatives that support business development and economic prosperity.For more information about Nadia Sellers and the Honey Bear Project, please visitContact:Media Relations...517-993-6576honeybearproject

