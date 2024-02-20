Gebo Law LLC, A Government Contracts-Focused Legal Practice, Launches New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carl GeboATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta-based government contract legal firm Gebo Law LLC has announced the launch of its new website. The site demonstrates the firm's experience with and commitment to its target clients – government contractors – with comprehensive descriptions of its featured services and case studies highlighting key achievements in the firm's practice areas. Government contractors and subcontractors in need of experienced and well-regarded government contracts legal counsel should visit the Gebo Law LLC website to learn how Gebo Law can advocate for them in cases in federal, state, and local courts and administrative tribunals.Before becoming a lawyer, Mr. Gebo, a Service-Disabled Veteran, served in the U.S. Army as a combat helicopter pilot and maintenance officer. His overseas assignments included tours in Panama (Operation Just Cause), Saudi Arabia (Operation Desert Shield), and Iraq (Operation Desert Storm).A renowned litigator, advisor, and counselor with nearly 30 years' experience in the government contract sector, Carl Gebo – Gebo Law's Founder and Principal Member – began practicing law in Atlanta in 1995, after earning his Juris Doctor from Northwestern University School of Law. For nearly 20 years, Mr. Gebo practiced government contract law at several national law firms based in Atlanta, serving as a government contracts practice group leader within litigation departments. In 2014, he founded Gebo Law LLC, to make his vast experience and client-focused approach to government contract cases available to a broader range of government contractors."Starting a law firm focused on representing government contractors was an obvious and necessary step to achieving my goal of serving that underserved sector, which faces complex challenges, oftentimes without legal counsel,” said Mr. Gebo. "My clients and their cases are my priority – my cause. "Throughout his nearly three decades serving government contractors, Mr. Gebo has represented contractors in numerous contexts in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and other federal and state courts. He is also experienced in representing clients before the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Small Business Administration Office of Hearings and Appeals (SBA OHA), and other federal and state administrative tribunals established for public procurement matters. And he regularly advises his clients on the myriad of compliance issues faced by government contractors.Mr. Gebo is also actively involved in the Atlanta community. He is a board member of the Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO), a 501(c)(3) committed to serving the needs of homeless veterans. And since 1995, he has passionately committed himself to working with high schoolers as the attorney coach for the Midtown High School mock trial team.About Gebo Law LLCFor nearly a decade, Gebo Law has served the government contractor sector as a fierce legal advocate in a variety of practice areas concerning federal, state, and local government prime contractors and subcontractors. Gebo Law handles protests, compliance, joint venture agreements and transactions, certifications, litigation and disputes, strategic guidance, claims analysis, outside general counsel, and corporate transactions.To learn more about Gebo Law and view the new site and the firm's comprehensive portfolio of services, visit gebolawllc .

