The Besen Group's CEO Alex Besen To Speak At MWC Barcelona 2024

The Besen Group's CEO Alex Besen will moderate the session titled "To Go Private or To Slice? on February 29th from 10am - 10:45am CET at MWC Barcelona 2024.

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced The Besen Group's CEO, Alex Besen , will moderate the session titled“To Go Private or To Slice?” on Thursday February 29th from 10am – 10:45am CET at MWC Barcelona 2024.MWC Barcelona 2024 is the world's most influential connectivity event. For more information and registration, please visit: .Session Title:To Go Private or To Slice?Abstract:The session will discuss the merits and challenges of two prominent approaches to network architecture: Private Networking and Network Slicing. There is however a clear disparity of investment and results between the two. With the Private LTE market expected to grow to $10.41 billion by 2028, compared to a mere $1.89 billion for Network Slicing, what does the future look like for both?With Private Networking taking the lead, already boasting multiple use cases under its belt, will it take all the glory (and revenue) or does Network Slicing have a role to play? Is Private 5G the best option or will Network Slicing overtake and become an important part of our future networks? Let's discuss.Location: Stage B, Hall 6Speakers:Cayetano Carbajo, Core, Platform and Transport Director at CTIO, TelefonicaCaroline Chan, VP, Network Business Incubator Division, Intel CorporationBrendan O'Reilly, Group Chief Operating Officer, Boldyn NetworksWaris Sagheer, CTO, Routing Architecture, Cisco SystemsModerator: Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLCFor more information on the session, please visit: agenda/sessions/4304-to-go-private-or-to-sliceAlex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.Previously, he worked at Ericsson with mobile network operators on MVNO and UMTS projects in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. He was also responsible for identifying potential partners and hosting workshops at Ericsson Mobility World (a mobile data laboratory) where developers create, optimize and commercialize mobile applications.Prior to this position, he was employed at T-Mobile USA (formerly known as Omnipoint Communications) where he was responsible for partnerships, and joint ventures and provided billing, customer care, marketing and vendor financing solutions to mobile operators. He began his mobile career with Pocket Communications based in Washington, DC where he managed the company's auction activity for C-block spectrum licenses as well as other activities associated with market research, market segmentation, pricing plans and market distribution strategies.He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.

