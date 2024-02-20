Digieduhack 2023 Announces The Finalists Of Its 2023 Edition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DigiEduHack 2023 finalists are out! And now it's your turn to shape the future of digital education by supporting your favourite solution! Go to to explore the 11 finalist solutions and vote!

- Roxana Balaur (cecoforma), DigiEduHack Project Manager

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Digital Education Hackathon (DigiEduHack) is delighted to announce the finalists of its 2023 edition, dedicated to the theme 'Putting People at the Centre of Digital Education.' The local hackathons, spanning 39 local hackathons in 22 countries across Europe and beyond, convened more than 1,600 participants, witnessed 24 hours of grassroots innovation and co-creation of 225 solutions.

Advancing to the evaluation stage, the total of 37 local winning solutions submitted to run for the Global Award were reviewed by DigiEduHack's experts-integrated Steering Group and the 11 most innovative solutions entered the final race of this 4th edition of DigiEduHack: the one for the Global Awards. These Awards have been carefully designed in two categories – beginners and experienced - to cater to all levels of expertise, backgrounds, and maturity of the proposed solutions. Two subcategories distinguish between social impact-inclined solutions and disruptive technology-oriented ones.

A public voting is now open – vote here - and its results will determine the ultimate four DigiEduhack 2023 Global Winners. The complete list of Finalists is presented below, alongside a short description of the category each is running in and the awards package that will be made available for the Global Winners.

DigiEduHack Finalists 2023 :

Beginner Awards:

Social Impact Award - Awarded to solutions benefitting society and the community within the digital education landscape, promoting inclusion, diversity, and addressing diverse needs.

- iTEENER

Proposed solution: IVAN, INTERNATIONAL VOLUNTEERING ORGANISATION to challenge SCHOOLS AS AGENT OF CHANGE TOWARDS SUSTAINABILITY.

Hackathon details: blended Hackathon on organisational capability, Fondazione per la Scuola.

- Space4UA

Proposed solution: SPACE4UA: ONLINE TOOL THAT COMBINES SPACE AND CITIZEN-GENERATED DATA TO MONITOR THREATS TO UKRAINIAN CULTURAL HERITAGE to challenge UNIVERSITY STUDENTS USING SPACE DATA TO PROTECT UKRAINIAN CULTURAL HERITAGE – DIGIEDUHACK 2023.

Hackathon details: online hackathon on data-driven education, Web2Learn.

- EDUAI

Proposed solution: EDUAI: TO ENCOURAGE THE ETHICAL USE OF AI CRITICALLY AND WITH INTEGRITY IN AN EDUCATIONAL ENVIRONMENT to challenge GO WILD TO STAY WELL: HOW DO WE ENSURE LEARNER WELLBEING IN THE AGE OF THE AI

Hackathon details: onsite hackathon on well-being in education, Dublin City University.

Disruptive Technology Award – Recognizing innovative solutions introducing novel tools or technologies challenging existing norms in digital education, incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, virtual reality, IoT, and robotics.

- Guacamole

Proposed solution: ADAPTATEC to challenge DIGIEDUHACK TEC CDMX

Hackathon details: onsite, emerging technologies for education, Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey

- IAILE

Proposed solution: IAILE: INTERACTIVE AI LEARNING ECOSYSTEM to challenge EDUTECH UPSKILL: EMPOWERING EDUCATION & TRAINING WITH AI

Hackathon details: online, emerging technologies for education, Kimitisik B.V.

- BIEDRUM

Proposed solution: BIEDRI to challenge EDTECH SOLUTION FOR BETTER STUDENT MOTIVATION AND ENGAGEMENT

Hackathon details: online, emerging technologies, Datorium.

Experienced Awards:

Social Impact Award

Presented to solutions promoting inclusion and diversity, demonstrating sustainability and scalability potential, and involving relevant stakeholders to foster empowerment and community engagement.

- Claar Education

Proposed solution: EMMPOWERING SCHOOLS LEADERS THROUGH VISUAL FACILITATION to challenge FOSTERING SEAMLESS TEACHER SUCCESSION AND SCHOOL EXCELENCE.

Hackathon details: online hackathon on organizational capabilities, Tallinn University.

- Amp Empire

Proposed solution: ARTIFICIAL REALITY to challenge DGHack4STEM – DIGITAL GAMES HACKATHON FOR STEM CAREERS.

Hackathon details: onsite hackathon, learning spaces and pedagogies, Aravaca Innovation Lab

Disruptive Technology Award

Acknowledging solutions challenging existing norms in digital education through innovative tools or technologies, simplifying complex learning processes, or enhancing learners' engagement.

- HackSquad

Proposed solution: LEARNEON to challenge HACK4WORLD BAKU

Hackathon details: blended hackathon, emerging technologies for education, UNEC.

- Platon Tech

Proposed solution: EDUSPHERA to challenge EDUART: WHERE CREATIVITY FUELS LEARNING

Hackathon details: blended hackathon, the learning experience, INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center.

- EDMAP

Proposed solution: EDMAP to challenge EDUEMPOWER: EMPOWERING ADULT LEARNERS THROUGH TECHNOLOGY

Hackathon details: onsite hackathon, individual competences, Tallinn University.

Prizes for Global Winners:

- Beginner Category: Choice of interactive webinars, tailor-made online learning path, or premium software license subscription.

- Experienced Category: Choice of a boot-camp to support applications for the European Digital Education Hub Accelerator, online business coaching, or premium software license subscription.

"These awards symbolise DigiEduHack's commitment to fostering grassroots innovation and excellence in digital education. They are meticulously designed to empower the winning teams and catalyze their growth beyond this edition of DigiEduHack," said Roxana Balaur, DigiEduHack project manager.

For further information, please visit DigiEduHack's website or contact Oana Duma – ....

About the Digital Education Hackathon (DigiEduHack):

DigiEduHack is a grassroots movement under the Digital Education Action Plan 2021-2027 of the European Commission, a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and creativity in the realm of digital education. It serves as a platform that offers solutions to both present and future challenges in digital education.

Oana Maria Duma

cecoforma events and communication

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube