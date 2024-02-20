Digital Transformation Set To Digital Oilfield Market To USD 44.85 BN By 2030 | The Urgent Need For Efficient Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Sr. Researcher Sushant KadamTEXAS CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Digital Oilfield Market , valued at USD 26.5 Billion in 2022, is poised to reach USD 44.85 Billion by 2030. The market's robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030, is attributed to the relentless pursuit of operational excellence in the oil and gas industry.In the era of digital transformation, the Digital Oilfield Market emerges as a groundbreaking force revolutionizing the oil and gas industry. Harnessing the power of advanced technologies such as IoT sensors, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, digital oilfields are reshaping traditional operations into agile, data-driven ecosystems. From reservoir management and production optimization to asset integrity and workforce safety, every facet of the oilfield lifecycle is undergoing unprecedented efficiency gains and cost savings. The Digital Oilfield is a comprehensive solution that integrates people, processes, information, and technology to collect, analyze, and react in real-time to oil and gas production data. The technology involves a spectrum of hardware, software, and services, delivering smart solutions for data analysis, integration, and processing. The exploration of distant onshore and offshore wells, coupled with the quest for increased monetary returns, contributes to the widespread adoption of advanced oilfield technology. The Digital Oilfield integrates IoT, mobile connectivity, augmented reality, and cloud technology to maximize asset performance and streamline the oil and gas production life cycle. As demand for oil and gas rises globally, coupled with efforts to cut production costs, the industry experiences a positive trajectory.

KEY PLAYERS:
. Schlumberger
. Halliburton
. Rockwell Automation
. National Oil Varco
. ABB
. Siemens
. Schneider
. Baker Hugh
. Weatherford International
. Emerson Electric Co.
. Infosys

Market Report Scope:
The Digital Oilfield is a comprehensive solution that integrates people, processes, information, and technology to collect, analyze, and react in real-time to oil and gas production data. The technology involves a spectrum of hardware, software, and services, delivering smart solutions for data analysis, integration, and processing. The exploration of distant onshore and offshore wells, coupled with the quest for increased monetary returns, contributes to the widespread adoption of advanced oilfield technology. The Digital Oilfield integrates IoT, mobile connectivity, augmented reality, and cloud technology to maximize asset performance and streamline the oil and gas production life cycle. As demand for oil and gas rises globally, coupled with efforts to cut production costs, the industry experiences a positive trajectory.

Market Analysis:
The industry's revenue is propelled by initiatives to integrate efficient production techniques and boost yields from mature wells. Digital oilfield techniques play a crucial role in effective planning, producing, and exploration, significantly increasing production through statistical and analytical tools.Focus on improving existing equipment and developing advanced tools accelerates market growth. Major players strive to optimize capital investments, improve asset tracing, interpret data faster, and reduce operational risks, fueling the demand for technological advancements in oilfields.Segment Analysis:By Solution:The software segment dominates, providing essential solutions for data exchange, seismic mapping, remote surveillance, and automation support. North America and Europe lead in market shares, utilizing computer equipment and hardware in data centers, surveillance centers, and operation centers.By Process:Production optimization dominates as operators leverage advanced simulation and analytic tools for production allocation, addressing challenges posed by low oil prices and supply-demand imbalances.By Application:The onshore segment leads due to large reservoir accessibility, oil and gas discoveries, and production from mature wells. The offshore segment follows, driven by untapped reserves, complex operations, and deepwater drilling activities.Key Regional Development:North America continues to lead due to increased oil and gas production, digitalization efforts, and a focus on efficiency across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. Europe, the second-largest growing region, exhibits significant growth, driven by increased tension in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the UK's rapid adoption of digital oilfield technology in maturing offshore fields.

Key Takeaways:
The Digital Oilfield Market is set to reach USD 44.85 Billion by 2030, driven by the urgent need for efficient production techniques.
Production optimization, software solutions, and onshore applications dominate their respective segments.
North America leads the market due to increased oil and gas production and digitalization efforts.
Europe experiences significant growth, fueled by geopolitical tensions and the UK's adoption of digital oilfield technology.

Recent Developments:
In June 2023, Halliburton Company announced an agreement with Nabors Industries for leading well-construction automation solutions.
In June 2023, The acquisition of Resoptima AS enhances Halliburton's reservoir management software, strengthening efficiency in oil extraction, resource management, and risk mitigation.

Table of Contents
1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2.Research Methodology3.Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4.Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5.Value Chain Analysis6.Porter's 5 forces model7.PEST Analysis8.Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation, By Solution8.1 Hardware8.2 Software & Service8.3 Data Storage9.Digital Oilfield Market Segmentation, By Processes9.1 Reservoir Optimization9.2 Drilling Optimization9.3 Process Optimization9.4 Safety Optimization9.5 Others10 Oilfield Market Segmentation, By Application10.1 Onshore10.2 OffshoreRead More......About US:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

