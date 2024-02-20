Biobanking Market Is Estimated To Reach US$89.411 Billion By 2029 At A CAGR Of 5.68%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The biobanking market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% from US$60.735 billion in 2022 to US$89.411 billion by 2029.

According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the biobanking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$89.411 billion by 2029.The biobanking industry is predicted to expand due to the rising frequency of chronic illnesses. Biobanks are organizations that collect, preserve, and manage biological samples and data for research and therapeutic use. They are essential for medical research, drug development, personalized medicine , and healthcare because they supply high-quality specimens for scientific examination.Biobanks gather a diverse variety of biological samples, such as blood, plasma, serum, tissue, cells, DNA, RNA, and urine. These samples are often collected from donors, patients, research participants, and clinical trials and maintained in under-regulated settings to ensure their integrity and viability for future use.For instance, in May 2023, The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom established a genetic "biobank" to investigate the impact of a patient's genetic makeup on prescription safety, using the Yellow Card biobank to track suspected side effects and adverse events involving medications and medical devices.It is part of a long-term ambition for more personalized treatment techniques, in which scientists would utilize the biobank's store of genetic information to identify whether a side effect from a drug was caused by a certain genetic feature. This would allow clinicians to tailor prescriptions with fast screening tests, ensuring that patients across the UK receive the safest medication possible.There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the Biobanking market during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2023, Biodiversity Biobanks South Africa (BBSA) is a network of organizations dedicated to preserving and maintaining biodiversity samples in South Africa's megadiverse area.The BBSA is made up of a varied group of biobank managers who work to enhance the quality and accessibility of living samples from plants, animals, microbes, and fungi. It serves as a coordinating framework for South Africa's current biodiversity biobanks, intending to increase sample variety and quality, improve access to research and development, and enable strategic sample acquisition.The BBSA's biobanks include the Department of Agriculture's National Plant Genetic Resources Centre, the Grootfontein Biobank, and many Agricultural Research Council biobanks.Access sample report or view details:The biobanking market, based on sample type, is categorized into six types- Blood Products, Human Tissues, Cell Lines, Nucleic Acids, Biological Fluids, and Human Waste Products. Blood products, human tissues, cell lines, nucleic acids, and bodily fluids are all required for research and therapeutic purposes.Blood products include whole blood, plasma, serum, and buffy coat, whereas human tissues are acquired through surgical operations, biopsies, or autopsy. Cell lines are produced from human tissues or organs and are employed in cell biology, drug discovery, and regenerative medicine.Nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, are isolated from biological materials for genomic and molecular diagnostic purposes. The demand for nucleic acid samples is increasing due to the increase in number of cancer patients. Biological fluids such as urine, saliva, cerebrospinal fluid, and synovial fluid are utilized to identify biomarkers and monitor diseases.Biobanking, based on applications, is categorized into three types- Regenerative Medicine, Life Science Research, and Clinical Research. Regenerative medicine uses the body's regenerative potential to repair, replace, or regenerate damaged tissues and organs, with biobanks serving as critical resources for research and therapeutic applications.Biobanks facilitate life science research by offering access to a varied range of biological samples, allowing researchers to explore disease causes, find biomarkers, and create new diagnostic and treatment techniques.Clinical research entails evaluating medical interventions on human subjects, and biobanks provide access to clinical samples for observational studies, clinical trials, and epidemiological research to enhance patient care. Advancements in clinical research have contributed to the growth of the biobanking market.The biobanking market, based on end-users, is categorized into three types- Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Hospitals. Pharmaceutical businesses use biobank resources to improve biomarker discovery, target validation, and preclinical testing.Academic and research institutes are major stakeholders in the biobanking ecosystem, creating and maintaining biobanks for scientific investigations, disease process studies, genetic risk factor discovery, and healthcare enhancement.Hospital biobanks hold clinical samples for diagnostic and research purposes, therefore promoting precision medicine and quality improvement. They target specific disease regions or patient groups to meet local healthcare requirements.Europe is anticipated to hold a significant share of the bio-banking industry. Well-established biobanks are present in European nations including Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, which has made a substantial contribution to the bio-banking market growth.Consequently, the biobanking sector has expanded as a result of the increasing sample supply in Europe. The bio-banking market expansion over the past few years has been aided by growing pharmaceutical company spending in R&D and greater usage of virtual biobanking technology in Europe.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the biobanking market, that have been covered are Sapien Biosciences, Hamilton Company, UK Biobank, Apollo Hospitals, Banka Bio, Labvantage, Amgen, BioKryo, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cureline.The market analytics report segments the biobanking market using the following criteria:.By Sample TypeoBlood ProductsoHuman TissuesoCell LinesoNucleic AcidsoBiological FluidsoHuman Waste Products.By OwnershipoUniversitiesoNational/Regional AgenciesoNon-Profit OrganizationsoPrivate Organizations.By ApplicationoRegenerative MedicineoLife Science ResearchoClinical Research.By End-UseoPharmaceutical CompaniesoAcademic & Research InstitutesoHospitals.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Sapien Biosciences.Hamilton Company.UK Biobank.Apollo Hospitals.Banka Bio.Labvantage.Amgen.BioKryo.Thermo Fisher Scientific.CurelineExplore More Reports:.Global Cord blood banking services market:.Tissue Banking Market:.Cell banking outsourcing market:

