Star Micronics Demonstrates Latest Retail And Hospitality POS Solutions At Eurocis 2024

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- At EuroCIS 2024 (27 - 29 February, Dusseldörf, Germany), international POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics will be demonstrating its latest point-of-sale technology with a range of POS, payment and kiosk solutions at Hall 9 / A14.Presenting a variety of solutions for retail and hospitality POS as well as self-service kiosks at the event, Star demonstrates its commitment to providing an extensive portfolio of complete POS hardware solutions for Tier One businesses as well as independent retailers and hospitality operators. Additionally, Star continues to expand its portfolio to encompass a collection of POS peripherals. As a result, businesses can develop POS systems in the knowledge all products and peripherals are successfully integrated and provided by a single manufacturer.Visitors to the stand will encounter a new range of scanners supporting 1D and 2D barcodes. The IP-rated scanners include desktop, handheld and wireless Bluetooth handheld models with the latter providing up to 12 hours of continuous battery use. Star will also be showing versatile tablet stands for retail and hospitality POS, visitor management and self-service applications, alongside its CD4 series of cash drawers.As a key printer model within Star's mCollectionTM the latest versions of the mC-Print3 will be on display. The 400mm per second mC-Print31CI and mC-Print31CBI offer the compact design and reliability associated with the mC-PrintTM series, while boasting enhanced connectivity to meet the evolving demands of retail and hospitality environments.Expanding its offering to existing retail and hospitality partners as well as new labelling markets, Star's latest label printers mC-Label3 and TSP143IVSK are designed to print permanent and repositionable labels, food orders, delivery and takeaway labels for QSR and food retail as well as product labels for retail, healthcare and logistics.The introduction of mC-Label3 and TSP143IVSK extends the breadth of Star's labelling portfolio, whilst responding to demand for solutions that cater to a range of applications and industry sectors. Star partners with a number of labelling software providers across Europe and Printing for Business GmbH, one of the leading providers of printing and barcode solutions, will be on the Star stand demonstrating its labelling solutions with the Star mC-Label3.For independent businesses seeking a complete POS solution, Star will be showing its unique combined printer and cash drawer solution, mPOP, with cash register software from helloCash which works on all existing iOS, Android & Windows devices including smartphones, tablets, PCs and laptops.Designed to allow retailers to manage different stores from the same POS via a mobile, tablet or computer, ExtendaGO POS and Unified Commerce platform will be shown with Star's mC-Print2 and mC-Print3 printers to demonstrate the advanced connectivity and versatility of these models.Star's commitment to creating innovative solutions alongside its renowned expertise within the growing European kiosk market has led to successful integrations of both its Sanei and packaged printers into a diverse range of kiosks for retail check-out and Click & Collect applications as well as self-service food and beverage ordering and payment.Star's packaged kiosk printers will be presented on the stand with the oona 22 featuring cutting-edge software from HioPOS and European Technology Bank Viva . This is an innovative end-to-end solution, paired seamlessly with the best-in-class mC-Print3 printer from Star, for uninterrupted, secure, and swift ordering, contactless checkout, and payments management; All on a single screen.Alongside its hardware solutions, Star offers software and integration tools for enhanced connectivity. Its CloudPRNTTM technology benefits retail and hospitality by enabling customer orders to be sent directly to the printer from an online ordering service or app, eliminating the need for an additional tablet in the store, bar or restaurant.With CloudPRNT widely used by retail and hospitality establishments worldwide as part of an online ordering platform or e-commerce solution, Star also provides StarPrinter, a fully managed service for businesses to manage the printer estate with minimal set-up time and cost as well as near zero integration. And, for enhanced online visibility of connectivity and print jobs over an entire printer estate, the service offers device management via an online dashboard to provide an overview of all devices and activity including reliable tracking of print jobs with notification of device status changes, barcode scans, new device connections to a group, etc. Additional printers and peripherals can simply be added without the need for server upgrades, further enhancing the versatility of the service.Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states:“At EuroCIS 2024, visitors to the Star stand will find an extensive range of unique and versatile POS hardware designed for a variety of POS, payment and kiosk applications. These solutions successfully allow retail and hospitality businesses to take full advantage of the very latest innovative POS technology available today.”About Star MicronicsFounded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.For further information, please visit or contact:Claire SmithPR ManagerStar Micronics EMEATel: +44 (0)1494 471111Email: ...

