Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market To Exceed $51.64Bn By 2030 | Size, Share And Growth By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market

Empowering industries with speed, Automated Material Handling Equipment revolutionizes efficiency & propels the future of smart manufacturing and logistics.

- SNS Insider AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Increasing demand for automation across industries drives the surge in Automated Material Handling Equipment adoption, enhancing efficiency, reducing labor costs, and optimizing production processes.The growth factors fueling the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market encompass a strategic blend of efficiency improvement, labor cost reduction, quality enhancement, smart factory trends, technological advancements, and global industrialization trends. These factors collectively drive the adoption of AMH solutions, transforming industries and shaping the future of manufacturing and logistics.The SNS Insider report reveals that the Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market , valued at USD 23.4 billion in 2022, is set to reach USD 51.64 billion by 2030, boasting a robust CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Market Report ScopeThe escalating need for automation in various industries is propelling the growth of the AMH Equipment Market. Companies are increasingly opting for automated manufacturing processes to boost efficiency, slash labor costs, and enhance product quality. Material handling, a critical aspect of modern production systems, is indispensable for the seamless flow of operations in manufacturing, distribution, consumption, and disposal of goods. A well-designed material handling system not only reduces labor costs and equipment expenses but also improves overall product quality. Automated material handling aligns with the trend toward smart factories, leveraging advanced technologies like motion control, robots, cloud-based software, IoT, and machine learning to achieve real-time monitoring, efficiency improvements, and waste reduction.Exclusive Access to Sample Report @Key PlayersProminent players highlighted in this report include Daifuku Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth, Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Dematic Group S.A.R.L, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation, Bastian Solutions, Inc., and various other contributors.Market AnalysisThe AMH equipment is expected to become more accessible, sophisticated, and prevalent in the labor market over the next decade, increasing productivity and reducing costs. Approximately 10% of routine production tasks are currently carried out by AMH equipment globally, with South Korea, China, Japan, Germany, and the U.S. accounting for nearly 80% of purchases. The competitive edge gained by businesses through investing in affordable automation technology, especially in countries with lower labor wages like Mexico and India, is a key growth factor.Rapid industrialization in emerging economies like India, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia has led to significant investments in infrastructural development, attracting global companies to establish manufacturing plants. This surge in investments has created a demand for advanced warehousing facilities, opening new growth opportunities for AMH equipment providers.Segment AnalysisThe AMH Equipment Market is segmented based on operations, applications, software and services, and automated equipment. Dominating segments include packaging and distribution in operations, healthcare and automotive in applications, warehouse management system (WMS) in software and services, and automated storage and retrieval systems in automated equipment.Growth Factors. The primary catalyst for the burgeoning growth of the AMH Equipment Market is the compelling need for efficiency improvement in various industries. Automation through the adoption of advanced material handling equipment streamlines production processes, reduces operational complexities, and significantly enhances overall efficiency. As industries strive for increased productivity and operational optimization, automated solutions become integral, propelling the demand for AMH equipment.. One of the critical driving factors behind the widespread adoption of AMH equipment is the prospect of reducing labor costs. With the increasing global prices of labor, businesses are compelled to seek alternative solutions that can maintain or improve productivity without a corresponding surge in labor expenses. Automated material handling systems offer a cost-effective alternative, providing long-term benefits by minimizing the need for manual labor in routine production tasks.. Automated material handling contributes to quality enhancement in the production process. The precision and accuracy offered by AMH equipment ensure that materials and products are handled with consistency, reducing the risk of errors and defects. The automated systems are designed to adhere to stringent quality standards, resulting in improved product quality. As industries prioritize quality assurance, the integration of AMH equipment becomes pivotal for achieving and maintaining high production standards.Key Regional DevelopmentAsia-Pacific leads the AMH Equipment Market due to the rising demand for cranes and derricks in the mining industry and increased industrialization activities. North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth, driven by infrastructure needs and government investments in productdevelopment.Key Market SegmentationBy Operation. Assembly. Waste Management. Packaging And Distribution. Storage And TransportationBy Application. Healthcare. Chemicals. Automotive. Foods And Beverages. Aviation. Electronics. E-Commerce. SemiconductorsBy Software And Services. Warehouse Management System (WMS). Transportation Management System (TMS). Maintenance And Repairs. Training And Software Up-GradationBy Automated Equipment. Automated Storage And Retrieval System. Robotics System. Conveyors. Automated Guided Vehicles. Automated CranesKey Takeaways. The AMH Equipment Market is witnessing robust growth driven by the demand for automation to enhance manufacturing efficiency.. Smart factories, equipped with advanced technologies like IoT and machine learning, are contributing to the market's expansion.. Affordable automation technology is becoming increasingly accessible, fostering global competitiveness.. Emerging economies are key growth markets, attracting investments in infrastructure and supply chain enhancement.Recent Developments- In December 2022: Daifuku announced the construction of a new manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, India.- In September 2022: Toyota Material Handling Japan launched an autonomous lift truck featuring AI-based technology.Purchase Full Report at Exclusive Price @Table Contents of Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Market Report1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value chain analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model....To Know More You Get Exclusive Access to Sample Report @

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube