TN Govt To Set Up 100 Farmers Markets: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Feb 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Tuesday said that the government will set up 100 Uzhavur Angadis (farmers markets) across the state.

“An amount of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for this project,” the minister said while presenting the Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget for the year 2024-25.

He said that the farmers markets will be established to facilitate easy access to quality agricultural produce as well as value added products to the urban consumers.

“Agriculture produce with specified quality norms will be directly procured from farmers and then will be graded, packed and branded and sold through Uzgavur Angadis,” the minister said.

He said that the government will provide kits comprising saplings of banana, papaya, moringa and curry leaf will be distributed to encourage the cultivation of nutritious fruit crops in home gardens.

“This initiative aims to provide access to pesticide-free, non-toxic fruits and vegetables. An allocation of Rs 4 crore has been earmarked for this scheme,” the minister said.

