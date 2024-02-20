Azerbaijan's Khojaly Experiences Improvement In Drinking Water Supply (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20.
The State Water
Resources Agency of Azerbaijan is improving drinking water supply
to the town of Khojaly, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani State
Water Resources Agency.
According to the information, by the instruction of the
President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, the
implementation of the project on the creation of drinking and
wastewater supply systems in the territories of Azerbaijan
liberated from occupation continues intensively.
A new water source is being created to improve the water supply
in Khojaly to ensure the fulfillment of tasks arising from the
Great Return Program. Taking into account that as a result of the
program implementation the number of residents in the city will
increase and, accordingly, the demand for drinking water, it was
decided to drill two new subartesian wells.
One of the wells has already been brought to a state of
readiness for operation, and work on drilling the other well is
ongoing. The new subartesian wells will make it possible to provide
the city with drinking water continuously 24 hours a day in the
future. Water from the source will flow into a 500 cubic meter
reservoir and from there will be distributed throughout the
city.
Work is also underway in Khojaly to extend existing drinking and
wastewater lines.
There is a centralized water distribution network in Khojaly.
The sewerage network is in a state of disrepair, covering a small
part of the city. At present, the city and several villages and
settlements in the district are served by the Khojaly Water Supply
Administration.
