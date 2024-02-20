US Atlantic Council Hosts Discussions On Azerbaijan's Role In Global Energy Processes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Atlantic
Council's Global Energy Center in Washington hosted
Azerbaijani-American discussions on Azerbaijan's role in global
energy processes, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov
wrote on X, Trend reports.
"At the meeting organized by Landon Derentz, director of the
Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, we had interesting
discussions on Azerbaijan's strategic role in global processes
related to energy, energy security, and energy transition," the
publication reads.
