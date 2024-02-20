CBA Approves Corporate Governance Requirements For Investment Companies

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
has approved the "Corporate Governance Requirements for Investment
Companies", Azernews reports.
The President of the CBA, Taleh Kazimov, has signed a new
decision regarding this matter.
As per the decision, the Monitoring Board will ensure the
implementation of corporate governance in investment companies. The
executive body of the company must ensure the effective
implementation of strategies and policies approved by the
board.
Every investment company must prepare a strategic plan based on
its strategic vision and mission statement. The strategic plan will
be approved by the Monitoring Board. The strategic plan should
cover a period of at least three years, and after the end of each
year, it should be reviewed based on the results of the previous
year. Changes should be made to the strategic plan when there are
changes in the company's business model or significant events and
threats affecting the company's operations in the external
environment. The strategic plan and any subsequent changes must be
submitted to shareholders and the CBA for information within thirty
days of their approval.
Furthermore, the Monitoring Board will oversee compliance with
legislation and internal rules by the investment company, its
structural divisions, and subsidiary companies.
The agenda of the Monitoring Board, Audit Committee, and
executive body, as well as proposals submitted by shareholders who
own at least five percent of the important share or have voting
rights, will be prepared taking this into account.
The Monitoring Board will consist of no fewer than three members
and will have a single number of members. The number of members
will be determined based on the size and activities of the
investment company.
Members of the Monitoring Board are individuals appointed by
shareholders or independent third parties for a term of no more
than three years. Board members can be re-elected for subsequent
terms.
An audit committee must be established in each investment
company. Additionally, Compliance, Risk Management, Corporate
Governance, or other committees may be established. Committees
should have no fewer than three members.
A risk management system tailored to the type of services
provided by the investment company, the nature of its activities,
and the environment, complexity, and risks it faces must be
established. This system should combine three defence lines.
From the date these standards come into force, within thirty
days, investment companies must submit the strategic plan approved
for the next period to the CBA.
Within the first two years after the enactment of these
requirements, the compliance of corporate governance implementation
in investment companies with these requirements must be assessed by
the investment company every 6 months, and the results must be
submitted to the CBA within fifteen business days after the
assessment is completed.
The "Corporate Governance Requirements for Investment Companies"
will come into force one year later.
The Legal Department of the CBA has been tasked with submitting
this decision to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State
Register of Legal Acts within three days.
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107874287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.