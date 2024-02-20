Yerevan's Dual Politics Indicates Hazard For S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu Read more
There are two types of diseases in the world: curable and
incurable. Although this disease is not fatal, it has an extremely
damaging effect.
There is no doubt that Armenia is the carrier of such a disease,
and unfortunately, the carriers of this disease mostly cover the
South Caucasus.
The problem is not a territorial claim but simply spreading a
harmful atmosphere in the area where it falls and destroying
healthy creatures.
If we look at recent history, we can witness that the Armenians
have claimed territory in the South Caucasus, even in the
territories of Russia, Georgia, Israel and Japan. Since fabricating
history is as easy as drinking a glass of water for the separatist
Armenians, forging maps of all sizes and formats, as well as
creating fake historical monuments, has become their specialized
art from time to time.
In September 2023, when the separatist regime in Garabagh was
neutralized by the Azerbaijani army, Armenia admitted that it was
not responsible for the long-lasted crimes of the separatist clans
in Azerbaijan's territories. Even when the separatist leaders were
arrested and brought to Baku, the Yerevan administration welcomed
this event very positively behind the scenes. Because at that time
the names of Arayik Harutyunyan and Ruben Vardanyan were seen as a
potential threat to the Pashinyan administration.
It seems that Yerevan has switched to plan B and is simply
trying to convince the remaining separatist elements with false
promises.
Reviving the so-called Artsakh parliament, he met with the head
of the commission and former Armenian MFA Vardan Oskanyan. At the
meeting, the parties discussed the fate of a group of separatists
who were allegedly "departed" from Garabagh, but actually left
Garabagh territory to avoid criminal responsibility.
Although Vardan Oskanyan has been a politician who has
blasphemed Pashinyan's administration for many years, recently he
has made a lot of efforts to take a certain position within the
administration. However, for some reason this politician, who is
considered an expired political figure by the incumbent government
in Armenia, could not win the Prime Minister's favour. Therefore,
Oskanyan is currently trying to become more visible within the new
faction nurturing separatism in the country. What to do? Business
is business. Working for Pashinyan or the separatist clan makes no
difference. At the end, all are sourced from the same root.
The Armenian leadership continues the dualism in politics, the
game that accords with its usual and traditional formula. Thus, by
trying to delay or disrupt the peace talks on the one hand,
official Yerevan is engaged in rekindling the extinct separatist
fire inside, on the other hand. As a matter of fact, Pashinyan's
speech the other day was clearly full of allegations against the
territories of Azerbaijan. This reflects Armenia's territorial
claim against Azerbaijan in a completely transparent form.
Even the provocations on the border and the fact that it
coincided with the snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan were
not a coincidence. Everything is conceived, planned and executed
from the beginning. The only thing about Armenia is that it cannot
successfully implement its plans.
Obviously, it has become an axiom for Armenia to say one word in
front of the international community and then behave in a different
way. Such a position is absolutely unacceptable for official Baku
in a nutshell. For Yerevan, this can be seen as a normal situation,
but when the issue is approached from the regional aspect, there is
no hope that it will have a pleasant outcome.
