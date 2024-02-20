               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of New Uzbekstani Amb.


2/20/2024 7:08:22 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a copy of credentials of the newly assigned Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the State of Kuwait Ayoub Khan Younusof, during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters on Tuesday.
The foreign minister wished the new ambassador success in his new assignment, hoping to see further elevation of the bilateral relations between the two nations. (end) nma

MENAFN20022024000071011013ID1107874262

