Qatari Amir Presents Founder Sword To Kuwait Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani presented on Tuesday, the Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammad Bin Thani, to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as a symbol of the distinguished relations between the two countries and their friendly peoples.

The Sword of the Founder is the highest national decoration, which is carried and bestowed by the Amir of Qatar and on kings, princes and presidents. (pickup previous)

