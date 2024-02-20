Kuwait Amir Attends Lunch Banquet Held By Qatar Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- In honor of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation, Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a lunch banquet for the occasion of His Highness the Amir's visit to Doha. (pickup previous) ag

