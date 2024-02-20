Hosting Int'l Events Part Of Saudi 2030 Vision -- GCC Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said that Saudi Arabia's hosting of international conferences and events is part of the country's hard work for the future.

The kingdom's vision 2030 aims to provide a better future for the generations, executed under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, said Al-Budaiwi in his speech at the third Saudi Media Forum, which kicked off on Tuesday and lasts for two days.

Saudi Arabia has a prominent media field, said Al-Budeiwi, adding that over 2,000 media figures from around the world are taking part in the event.

The Gulf states have set articles for developing media cooperation since the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council, said Al-Budeiwi, noting that media cooperation between the GCC states can bring nations closer and allow the Gulf to face campaigns that spread misinformation. (pickup previous)

