CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2023

MIGDAL

HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT ) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2023



Revenues of $88.7 million, an 8% increase year-over-year;

GAAP operating income of $17.2 million; non-GAAP operating income of $25.5 million, representing an operating margin of 19.4% and 28.7% respectively;

GAAP net income of $20.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $28.2 million;

Strong operating cash flow of $34.2 million; and Completion of FRT metrology acquisition.

Highlights of the Full Year 20 23



Revenues of $315.4 million, 1.7% below those of last year;

GAAP operating income of $65.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $83.3 million; representing operating margins of 20.7% and 26.4%, respectively;

GAAP net income of $78.6 million; non-GAAP net income of $95.7 million; and Operating cash flow of $79.3 million in 2023, which led to a year-end total cash, short-term and long-term deposits and marketable securities balance of $449 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the first quarter of 2024 between $93-95 million, representing a mid-point 30% increase over the first quarter of 2023, with further growth leading to a year of record revenue for Camtek.

Management Comment



Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented , "The high demand for high performance computing (HPC) was the main driver behind our record fourth quarter, bringing our full year 2023 revenues to $315 million. We received orders for close to 300 systems in the second half of 2023, which puts us in an excellent position going into 2024. This achievement was primarily due to our strong position with tier-1 customers that manufacture HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) and chiplet devices for AI applications. In addition, we have seen continued strong demand from our OSAT customers, driven by other advanced packaging applications."

Continued Mr. Amit , "During the fourth quarter of 2023 we completed the acquisition of FRT and we are confident that this business will meet our expectations in 2024 and beyond. Looking ahead, we anticipate 2024 to be a record year for Camtek even without the contribution of FRT to our results."



Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results



Revenues

for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $88.7 million. This compares to fourth quarter 2022 revenues of $82.2 million, a year-over-year growth of 8%.

Gross profit

on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.8 million (44.9% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $39.9 million (48.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $43.7 million (49.2% of revenues), up 9% compared to a gross profit of $40.2 million (49.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $17.2 million (19.4% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $20.5 million (24.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $25.5 million (28.7% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared to $22.8 million (27.8% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $21.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $28.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Full Year 2023 Results Summary

Revenues for 2022 were $315.4 million, compared to the $320.9 million reported in 2022, a slight decline of 1.7%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $147.6 million (46.8% of revenues), compared to $159.9 million (49.8% of revenues) in 2022.



Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $152.7 million (48.4% of revenues), compared to $161.1 million (50.2% of revenues) in 2022.



Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $65.4 million (20.7% of revenues), compared to

operating

income of $81.5 million (25.4% of revenues) in 2022.



Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $83.3 million (26.4% of revenues), an increase of 20% compared to $92.0 million (28.7% of revenues) in 2022.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $78.6

million, or $1.61

per diluted share. This is compared to net income

of $79.9 million, or $1.66

per diluted share, in 2022.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $95.7

million, or $1.96

per diluted share. This is an increase of 27% compared to net income of $90.5 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, in 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of December 31, 2023, were $448.6 million compared to $478.7 million as of December 31, 2022 and $517.1 million as of September 30, 2023. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $34.2 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call:





For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at

within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading high-end inspection and metrology equipment provider for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers in various phases of the production process of semiconductor devices, from front-end and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect and measures wafers for some of the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at



This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effects of the evolving nature of the war situation in Israel, including in Gaza with the Hamas and in Lebanon with the Hezbollah and the related evolving regional conflict, including without limitation, the Houti attacks on marine vessels; the impact of war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, ; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes;

the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the transaction with FRT, and ongoing or potential litigations or disputes, incidental to the conduct of FRT's business and other risks related to the integration of FRT's business into Camtek business; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.



While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and

(ii) acquisition related expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.



