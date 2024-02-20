(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Treatment Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Therapeutic Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to

During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.24%. The Global Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market is expected to generate USD 8.24 Billion by the end of 2029, up from USD 3.46 Billion in 2022. .

The research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast.

The market for treatments of thyroid eye disease (TED) is witnessing substantial expansion as a result of the increasing prevalence of this ailment. Graves' disease, a prevalent autoimmune illness that affects the thyroid gland, is frequently linked to TED (thyroid eye disease). The prevalence of autoimmune disorders, such as Graves' disease, is on the rise, leading to a corresponding increase in the number of cases of thyroid eye disease (TED). The expansion of the patient population contributes to the increasing demand for TED treatments. .

The introduction of biologic pharmaceuticals and targeted therapies is altering the landscape of TED treatment. In clinical trials, monoclonal antibodies that target specific immune response molecules, such as the IL-6 receptor and IGF-1 receptor, have demonstrated potential. These biologics can assist in modulating the immune response, reducing inflammation, and relieving TED symptoms. The development of these specialized treatments offers patients with mild to severe TED new treatment options.

The report analyses the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market by Value (USD Million).

The report presents the analysis of Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market by Therapeutic Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Corticosteroids, Vitamins).

The report analyses the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical)

The report analyses the Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment Market By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Channel).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Therapeutic Type, By Route of Administration & By Distribution Channels.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.



Minimally Invasive Surgical Techniques Expansion into Iron Deficient Regions

