Recycled Content Packaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$137.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Degradable Packaging segment is estimated at 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The global economic landscape continues to evolve, with a growing emphasis on the principles of circular economy in the food industry. Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the packaging industry faces testing times, leading to significant shifts in the packaging market. Despite these challenges, sustainable packaging of food products remains relevant, driving the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions.

In this competitive scenario, 131 players worldwide exhibit varying degrees of market presence, ranging from strong to niche. Eco-friendly packaging has emerged as a key focus area, with innovations and advancements turbocharging momentum in this segment. Salient trends in the food packaging domain emphasize sustainability and environmental responsibility, shaping the future of the industry.

As the demand for eco-friendly food packaging materials continues to grow, stakeholders are implementing strategies to enable a shift towards sustainable packaging practices. Recent market activity reflects a surge in innovation and investment in eco-friendly packaging solutions, underscoring the industry's commitment to sustainability.

Influencer market insights provide valuable perspectives on emerging trends and consumer preferences, guiding industry stakeholders in their efforts to navigate the evolving landscape of eco-friendly food packaging. With sustainability at the forefront of industry priorities, eco-friendly packaging solutions are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the food packaging industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $44.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR

The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$44.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$45.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32.2 Billion by the year 2030.

