Reliance, Inc. Announces Participation At The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) announced today that Karla Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Ajemyan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Stephen Koch, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28, 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Reliance is scheduled to present on Wednesday, February 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" relianc . In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Reliance, Inc.

Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of more than 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2023, Reliance's average order size was $3,210, approximately 51% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance, Inc.'s press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at reliance .

