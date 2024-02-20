PM Modi Mentions 'Article 370'; An 'Absolute Honour', Say Yami, Aditya Dhar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) 'Uri' helmer Aditya Dhar's upcoming movie 'Article 370', starring Yami Gautam and Priya Mani, received a mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a major public meeting in Jammu on Tuesday.
Addressing people from different parts of J&K, the Prime Minister referred to the film and said: "I have heard that a film on Article 370 is going to be released this week. It is a good thing as it will help people get correct information."
A political thriller, 'Article 370' is set against the backdrop of the abrogation of the constitutional provision that assured a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Responding to PM Modi's praise, Yami took to X, and said: "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!"
Aditya Dhar, the film's producer and also Yami's husband, wrote: "What an absoulte honour! Really hope we have done justice to this incredible story! Thank you @narendramodi ji for your kind words!"
In 'Article 370', Yami steps into the shoes of an intelligence officer on a mission to safeguard the nation against looming threats.
Set against the backdrop of true events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative woven with political intrigue, threats to national security, and pulse-pounding action sequences.
Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370', which is slated for release on February 23, has a stellar ensemble cast that includes Arun Govil, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi.
