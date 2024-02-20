Choice Hotels International Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2023 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Achieves Record Revenues in 2023

Record total revenues grew 10% to $1.5 billion for full-year 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Net income was $258.5 million for full-year 2023, representing diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.07. As a result of one-time items, including Radisson Hotels Americas integration costs, due diligence and transaction pursuit costs in 2023, gains from the sale of the Cambria Hotel Nashville owned asset and the extraordinary franchisee termination fees in 2022, and the timing of net reimbursable expenses, net income and diluted EPS were 22% and 15% lower, respectively, for full-year 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for full-year 2023 reached a company record of $540.5 million, a 13% increase compared to 2022, and exceeded the top end of the company's full-year 2023 guidance. Full-year 2023 adjusted diluted EPS exceeded the top end of the guidance by $0.08 per share and increased 16% to $6.11 compared to the same period of 2022. The growth of the company's domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale brands accelerated from September 30, 2023, and exceeded the unit growth guidance for the full-year 2023, with the Choice legacy portfolio increasing by 1.8% for hotels and 2.4% for rooms since December 31, 2022. Global pipeline as of December 31, 2023, increased 6% to over 105,000 rooms from September 30, 2023. The global pipeline for conversion rooms increased by 16% from September 30, 2023, and 34% from December 31, 2022. The company provided full-year 2024 net income guidance of $260 million and $274 million. Adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2024 is expected to range between $580 million to $600 million. "2023 was a year of accelerating growth, in which we exceeded the top end of the company's full-year adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance led by our successful strategy of adding hotels that generate higher royalties per unit. We significantly expanded our rewards program, increased our geographic reach, unlocked new value through our platform capabilities, and created step function growth through the rapid completion of the Radisson Americas' integration," said Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Patrick Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our superior hotel conversion capability increased the velocity of new hotel openings and is a clear advantage in today's hotel development environment. The positive momentum created by our successful strategy gives us confidence in our 2024 outlook and beyond." Mr. Pacious continued, "Our demonstrated track record of improving the delivery of direct business to franchisees positions us to further accelerate value creation for all stakeholders through a compelling combination with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. By bringing Choice's best-in-class technology and franchisee success model to the Wyndham network, we are confident we can create meaningful value for franchisees and shareholders of both companies. We are committed to pursuing this combination and remain encouraged by our progress on the regulatory front. Choice recently nominated a slate of independent, highly qualified directors to stand for election at Wyndham's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. If elected, these nominees will exercise their independent judgment to serve Wyndham shareholders' best interests, which we continue to believe is to move with urgency to maximize the value that can be created through a combination with Choice." Financial Performance The company achieved $85 million of annual recurring synergies through the successful completion of the integration of Radisson Hotels Americas, exceeding the prior target by 6%. Fourth quarter 2023 total revenues were $358.4 million, a 1% decline compared to the same period of 2022. Net income was $29 million for fourth quarter 2023, representing diluted EPS of $0.58. As a result of one-time items, including Radisson Hotels Americas integration costs, due diligence and transaction pursuit costs in 2023, and the timing of net reimbursable expenses, net income and diluted EPS were 48% and 44% lower, respectively, for fourth quarter 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2023 increased 11% to $125 million from the same period of 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 adjusted diluted EPS increased 14% to $1.44 compared to the same period of 2022. Platform and procurement services increased 18% to $75.1 million for full-year 2023 and 6% to $16.9 million for fourth quarter 2023, compared to the same periods of 2022. Royalty, licensing and management fees totaled $513.4 million for full-year 2023 and $116.9 million for fourth quarter 2023, a 9% and 1% increase from the same periods of 2022. The company's domestic effective royalty rate for the full-year ended December 31, 2023, increased 6 basis points to 4.99% compared to the same period of 2022. Domestic revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased 10 basis points and decreased 390 basis points for the twelve-month and three-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2022. Domestic RevPAR increased 12.7% and 13.1% for the twelve-month and three-month periods ended December 31, 2023, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2019. Development The company's hotel mix of the domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale portfolio increased by 8 percentage points since December 31, 2017, and represented 82% of the company's total domestic portfolio as of December 31, 2023. The company's domestic upscale, extended stay, and midscale portfolio increased by 1.4% for hotels and 1.6% for rooms since

December 31, 2022.

Domestic upscale and extended stay rooms portfolio grew by 6.3% and 14.9%, respectively, since December 31, 2022, driven by an increase in the number of Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, WoodSpring Suites, MainStay Suites, and Suburban Studios units. The company's total domestic system size increased to over 6,300 hotels and nearly 497,000 rooms as of December 31, 2023. The company opened an average of eight hotels per week in the fourth quarter 2023, contributing to a total of 263 hotel openings for full-year 2023, a 13% increase compared to the same period of 2022. Of the total domestic franchise agreements awarded in full-year 2023, 83% were for the company's upscale, extended stay, and midscale brands, and 72% were for conversion hotels. Of the domestic franchise agreements awarded for conversion hotels in 2023, 135 opened in the same year. Domestic rooms pipeline as of December 31, 2023, increased by 3% since September 30, 2023, highlighted by a 6% increase for conversion hotels. The international portfolio, as of December 31, 2023, expanded by 2.6% in the number of units and by 2.0% in the number of rooms from December 31, 2022. Specifically, the company extended its master franchise agreement with Strawberry (formerly Nordic Choice Hotels), secured a distribution partnership with a leading Spanish hotel chain, Sercotel, signed an agreement with Zenitude Hotel-Residences that is expected to double the company's unit footprint in France, and acquired the franchise rights for City Edge Apartment Hotels in Australia. As of December 31, 2023, the international units pipeline increased by 33% from September 30, 2023, and the company more than doubled the number of international hotels in the pipeline since December 31, 2022. Shareholder Returns During full-year 2023, the company paid cash dividends of $56.5 million and repurchased 2.9 million shares of common stock for $365.9 million under its stock repurchase program as well as through repurchases from employees in connection with tax withholding and option exercises relating to awards under the company's equity incentive plans. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1.8 million shares of common stock remaining under the current share repurchase authorization. Balance Sheet and Liquidity The company generated operating cash flows totaling $297 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, and closed on a 364-day new term loan of $500 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the company's total available liquidity, consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity through the revolving credit facility, was approximately $650 million. During the fourth quarter, the company purchased over 1.4 million shares of Wyndham common stock, valued in excess of $110 million. Outlook The outlook information below includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses in measuring performance. The adjusted numbers in the company's outlook below exclude the net surplus or deficit generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties, due diligence and transition costs, additional repurchases of company stock, and other items:



Full-Year 2024 Net Income $260 – $274 million Adjusted Net Income $316 – $331 million Adjusted EBITDA $580 – $600 million Diluted EPS $5.19 – $5.49 Adjusted Diluted EPS $6.30 – $6.60 Effective Income Tax Rate 24.5

%





Full-Year 2024 vs. Full-Year 2023 Domestic RevPAR Growth Flat to 2% Domestic Effective Royalty Rate Growth Mid-single digits Domestic Net Unit Growth Approximately 2% (upscale, extended stay, and midscale brands)



Committed to Combination with Wyndham

The company remains committed to completing its pro-competitive, pro-franchisee combination with Wyndham. On January 22, 2024, the company nominated a slate of independent, highly qualified directors to stand for election at Wyndham's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. These nominees are proven leaders with wide-ranging expertise across relevant industries, including deep proficiency in the hospitality and franchising sectors. If elected, the nominees will exercise their independent judgment to serve Wyndham shareholders' best interests.

The company continues to make progress on the regulatory process with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and remains confident that it can complete the combination within a one-year customary timeframe. The company has taken steps to address Wyndham's stated regulatory concerns, including offering significant regulatory protections for Wyndham shareholders. Despite these accommodations, the Wyndham board of directors refuses to engage.

A combined Choice-Wyndham would provide Wyndham shareholders with a substantial valuation premium and the opportunity to participate in the significant upside potential. Together, Choice and Wyndham would help franchisees reduce costs, improve profitability, and level the playing field with the dominant market players. The combination would provide guests with expanded lodging options and an enhanced rewards program. Learn more about the benefits of a Choice-Wyndham combination at .

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH ) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with over 7,500 hotels, representing more than 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of December 31, 2023. A diverse portfolio of 22 brands that range from full-service upper upscale properties to midscale, extended stay, and economy enables Choice® to meet travelers' needs in more places and for more occasions while driving more value for franchise owners and shareholders. The award-winning Choice Privileges® rewards program and co-brand credit card options provide members with a fast and easy way to earn reward nights and personalized perks. For more information, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements and Other Definitions

The company evaluates its operations utilizing the performance metrics of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS, which are all non-GAAP financial measurements. These measures, which are reconciled to the comparable GAAP measures in Exhibits 6 and 7, should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or liquidity as promulgated under or authorized by GAAP, such as net income and EPS. The company's calculation of these measurements may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures and how each non-GAAP measure is calculated below.

In addition to the specific adjustments noted below with respect to each measure, the adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS presented herein also exclude restructuring of the company's operations including employee severance benefit, income taxes and legal costs, exceptional allowances recorded as a result of COVID-19's impact on the collectability of receivables, acquisition related due diligence, transition and transaction costs, one-time franchise agreement termination fees received related to the purchase and rebranding of a 110 hotel portfolio of WoodSpring Suites hotels, and gains/losses on sale/disposal, fluctuations in the market value of equity securities purchased in contemplation of the proposed acquisition of Wyndham Hotels, global ERP system implementation and related costs, performance under limited debt payment guaranties and impairment of assets primarily related to hotel ownership and development activities to allow for period-over-period comparison of ongoing core operations before the impact of these discrete and infrequent charges.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization and Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization: EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of interest expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairments and gains on sale of business and assets, other (gains) and losses, equity in net income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates and gain on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA, presented herein, is calculated as EBITDA, as previously defined, further adjusted to exclude certain items, including, mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments, share based compensation expense (benefit) and surplus or deficits generated by reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties. We consider EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance because it measures our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, and expand our business. We also use these measures, as do analysts, lenders, investors, and others, to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings, and share based compensation expense (benefit) is dependent on the design of compensation plans in place and the usage of them. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense and share based compensation expense (benefit) on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provision for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. These measures also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets or amortizing franchise-agreement acquisition costs. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative asset costs and estimated lives and, therefore, the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. Mark-to-market adjustments on non-qualified retirement-plan investments recorded in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA, as the company accounts for these investments in accordance with accounting for deferred-compensation arrangements when investments are held in a rabbi trust and invested. Changes in the fair value of the investments are recognized as both compensation expense in SG&A and other gains and losses. As a result, the changes in the fair value of the investments do not have a material impact on the company's net income. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenues from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company's franchise and management agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchise and management services, such as central reservation systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from these activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted net income and EPS exclude the impact of surpluses or deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties and gains on extinguishment of debt. Surpluses and deficits generated from reimbursable revenue from franchised and managed properties are excluded, as the company's franchise agreements require these revenues to be used exclusively for expenses associated with providing franchised and managed services, such as central reservation systems, hotel employee and operating costs, reservation delivery and national marketing and media advertising. Franchised and managed property owners are required to reimburse the company for any deficits generated from activities and the company is required to spend any surpluses generated in future periods. Since these activities will be managed to break-even over time, quarterly or annual surpluses and deficits have been excluded from the measurements utilized to assess the company's operating performance. We consider adjusted net income and adjusted EPS to be indicators of operating performance because excluding these items allows for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations.

Occupancy: Occupancy represents the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel for a given period. Occupancy measures the utilization of the hotels' available capacity. Management uses occupancy to gauge demand at a specific hotel or group of hotels in a given period. The company calculates occupancy based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect occupancy, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.



Average Daily Rate (ADR): ADR represents hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period. ADR measures the average room price attained by a hotel and ADR trends provide useful information concerning the pricing environment and the nature of the customer base of a hotel or group of hotels. ADR is a commonly used performance measure in the industry, and management uses ADR to assess pricing levels that the company is able to generate. The company calculates ADR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect ADR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.



RevPAR: RevPAR is calculated by dividing hotel room revenue by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period. Management considers RevPAR to be a meaningful indicator of hotel performance and therefore company royalty and system revenues as it provides a metric correlated to the two key drivers of operations at a hotel: occupancy and ADR. The company calculates RevPAR based on information as reported by its franchisees. To accurately reflect RevPAR, the company may revise its prior years' operating statistics for the most current information provided.

RevPAR is also a useful indicator in measuring performance over comparable periods.

Pipeline: Pipeline is defined as hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development, and master development agreements committing owners to future franchise development.

Exhibit 1 Choice Hotels International, Inc.



















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



















(Unaudited)

































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,











Variance









Variance



2023

2022

$

%

2023

2022

$

% REVENUES































Royalty, licensing and management fees

$

116,909

$

115,551

$



1,358

1

%

$

513,412

$

471,759

$



41,653

9

% Initial franchise fees

6,547

6,439

108

2

%

27,787

28,074

(287)

(1)

% Platform and procurement services

16,928

15,913

1,015

6

%

75,114

63,800

11,314

18

% Owned hotels

23,566

21,606

1,960

9

%

97,641

70,826

26,815

38

% Other

12,840

13,152

(312)

(2)

%

46,051

64,740

(18,689)

(29)

% Other revenues from franchised and managed properties

181,606

189,321

(7,715)

(4)

%

784,160

702,750

81,410

12

% Total revenues

358,396

361,982

(3,586)

(1)

%

1,544,165

1,401,949

142,216

10

%

































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling, general and administrative

64,694

52,257

12,437

24

%

216,081

167,697

48,384

29

% Business combination, diligence and transition costs

25,165

10,604

14,561

137

%

55,778

39,578

16,200

41

% Depreciation and amortization

10,191

9,989

202

2

%

39,659

30,425

9,234

30

% Owned hotels

17,550

16,833

717

4

%

71,474

48,837

22,637

46

% Other expenses from franchised and managed properties

199,314

195,023

4,291

2

%

782,409

653,060

129,349

20

% Total operating expenses

316,914

284,706

32,208

11

%

1,165,401

939,597

225,804

24

%

































Gain on sale of business & assets, and impairments, net

(3,736)

(439)

(3,297)

751

%

(3,736)

16,249

(19,985)

(123)

%

































Operating income

37,746

76,837

(39,091)

(51)

%

375,028

478,601

(103,573)

(22)

%

































OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES, NET































Interest expense

17,258

11,713

5,545

47

%

63,780

43,797

19,983

46

% Interest income

(1,928)

(2,032)

104

(5)

%

(7,764)

(7,288)

(476)

7

% Gain on extinguishment of debt

(4,416)

-

(4,416)

NM

(4,416)

-

(4,416)

NM Other (gain) loss

(7,897)

(2,560)

(5,337)

208

%

(10,649)

7,018

(17,667)

(252)

% Equity in net (gain) loss of affiliates

(956)

(453)

(503)

111

%

(2,879)

(1,732)

(1,147)

66

% Total other income and expenses, net

2,061

6,668

(4,607)

(69)

%

38,072

41,795

(3,723)

(9)

%

































Income before income taxes

35,685

70,169

(34,484)

(49)

%

336,956

436,806

(99,850)

(23)

% Income tax expense

6,732

14,656

(7,924)

(54)

%

78,449

104,654

(26,205)

(25)

% Net income

$



28,953

$



55,513

$

(26,560)

(48)

%

$

258,507

$

332,152

$

(73,645)

(22)

%

































Basic earnings per share

$

0.58

$

1.05

$



(0.47)

(45)

%

$

5.11

$

6.05

$

(0.94)

(16)

%

































Diluted earnings per share

$

0.58

$

1.04

$



(0.46)

(44)

%

$

5.07

$

5.99

$

(0.92)

(15)

%









Exhibit 2 Choice Hotels International, Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Unaudited)























(In thousands)

December 31,

December 31,







2023

2022 ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

$













26,754

$













41,566 Accounts receivable, net

195,896

216,614 Other current assets

73,880

89,742

Total current assets

296,530

347,922













Property and equipment, net

493,478

427,306 Operating lease right-of-use assets

85,101

68,985 Goodwill

220,187

218,653 Intangible assets, net

811,075

742,190 Notes receivable, net of allowances

78,900

55,577 Investments in equity securities, at fair value

116,374

- Investments in affiliates

70,579

30,647 Investments, employee benefit plans, at fair value

39,751

31,645 Other assets

182,824

179,250















Total assets

$









2,394,799

$









2,102,175













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Accounts payable

$











131,284

$











118,863 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

109,248

131,410 Deferred revenue

108,316

92,695 Liability for guest loyalty program

94,574

89,954 Current portion of long-term debt

499,268

2,976

Total current liabilities

942,690

435,898









Long-term debt

1,068,751

1,200,547 Deferred revenue

133,501

134,149 Deferred compensation & retirement plan obligations

45,657

36,673 Liability for guest loyalty program

43,266

47,381 Operating lease liabilities

109,483

70,994 Other liabilities

15,853

21,873













Total liabilities

2,359,201

1,947,515















Total shareholders' equity

35,598

154,660















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$









2,394,799

$









2,102,175

















Exhibit 3 Choice Hotels International, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Unaudited)













(In thousands) Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $















258,507

$















332,152 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 39,659

30,425 Depreciation and amortization - other expenses from franchised and managed properties 36,076

33,488 Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization 20,024

15,666 Gain on extinguishment of debt (4,416)

- Impairment of long-lived assets 3,736

- (Gain) loss on sale of business and assets, net -

(16,251) Non-cash share-based compensation and other charges 46,809

42,974 Non-cash interest, investment, and affiliate (income) loss, net (8,747)

7,365 Deferred income taxes (1,336)

(19,642) Equity in net (gain) loss of affiliates, less distributions received (1,570)

489 Franchise agreement acquisition costs, net of reimbursements (98,316)

(54,527) Change in working capital and other 6,128

(5,078) Net cash provided by operating activities 296,554

367,061







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Investments in property and equipment (116,277)

(89,954) Investments in intangible assets (2,014)

(3,631) Proceeds from the sale of assets and business -

166,568 Asset acquisitions, net of cash paid -

(856) Business acquisition, net of cash acquired -

(550,431) Proceeds from the termination of intangible assets -

44,711 Contributions to investments in affiliates (38,930)

(3,148) Proceeds from the sale of affiliates 868

- Purchases of investments for employee benefit plans (4,194)

(4,185) Proceeds from sales of investments for employee benefit plans 1,609

1,908 Purchases of equity securities (112,420)

- Issuances of notes receivable (4,323)

(5,647) Collections of notes receivable 10,852

975 Other items, net (797)

1,260 Net cash used in investing activities (265,626)

(442,430)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Net (repayments) borrowings pursuant to revolving credit facilities (131,500)

360,000 Proceeds from issuance of Term Loan 500,000

- Principal payments on long-term debt -

(216,571) Payments to extinguish acquired debt -

(55,975) Proceeds from acquired derivative -

1,943 Debt issuance costs (1,553)

(44) Purchases of treasury stock (362,772)

(434,767) Dividends paid (56,457)

(52,545) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 6,345

3,809 Net cash used in financing activities (45,937)

(394,150)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents (15,009)

(469,519) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 197

(520) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 41,566

511,605







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $















26,754

$















41,566



































Exhibit 4 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION DOMESTIC HOTEL SYSTEM (UNAUDITED)











































For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Change



Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR Upscale & Above (1)

$



146.35

52.2

%

$



76.40

$



144.07

53.2

%

$



76.71

1.6

%

(100) bps

(0.4)

% Midscale & Upper Midscale (2)

95.23

52.3

%

49.81

97.01

53.6

%

52.01

(1.8)

%

(130) bps

(4.2)

% Extended Stay (3)

61.21

68.8

%

42.14

62.13

70.7

%

43.95

(1.5)

%

(190) bps

(4.1)

% Economy (4)

68.57

44.8

%

30.71

69.44

47.1

%

32.72

(1.3)

%

(230) bps

(6.1)

% Total (5)

$



91.51

52.8

%

$



48.36

$



93.05

54.1

%

$



50.33

(1.7)

%

(130) bps

(3.9)

%











































For the Year Ended December 31, 2023

For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

Change



Average Daily









Average Daily









Average Daily













Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR

Rate

Occupancy

RevPAR Upscale & Above (1)

$



151.14

56.7

%

$



85.73

$



146.24

55.8

%

$



81.65

3.4

%

90 bps

5.0

% Midscale & Upper Midscale (2)

101.14

56.8

%

57.46

100.42

57.4

%

57.64

0.7

%

(60) bps

(0.3)

% Extended Stay (3)

63.50

72.2

%

45.88

61.91

75.6

%

46.81

2.6

%

(340) bps

(2.0)

% Economy (4)

71.71

47.9

%

34.37

71.75

50.1

%

35.94

(0.1)

%

(220) bps

(4.4)

% Total (5)

$

96.93

57.0

%

$



55.21

$

95.13

58.0

%

$



55.16

1.9

%

(100) bps

0.1

%







































Effective Royalty Rate

































For the Three Months Ended





For the Year Ended





















December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022





December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

















System-wide (5)

5.03

%

4.94

%





4.99

%

4.93

%

























































(1) Includes Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria, Park Plaza, Radisson, Radisson Blu, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson RED brands. (2) Includes Clarion, Comfort Inn, Country Inn & Suites, Park Inn, Quality Inn, and Sleep Inn brands. (3) Includes Everhome Suites, Mainstay Suites, Suburban Studios, and WoodSpring Suites brands. (4) Includes Econo Lodge and Rodeway brands. (5) Radisson Hotels Americas was acquired on August 11, 2022. To enhance comparability, ADR, Occupancy, RevPAR, and effective royalty rate reflect operating performance for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 as if the legacy Radisson brands were acquired on January 1, 2022.





























Exhibit 5 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL HOTEL AND ROOM SUPPLY DATA (UNAUDITED)





































December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Variance



Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

Rooms

Hotels

%

Rooms

% Ascend Hotel Collection

199

22,818

196

20,091

3

1.5

%

2,727

13.6

% Cambria Hotels

74

10,239

65

8,865

9

13.8

%

1,374

15.5

% Radisson (1)

64

15,206

70

16,453

(6)

(8.6)

%

(1,247)

(7.6)

% Comfort (2)

1,705

133,675

1,685

132,523

20

1.2

%

1,152

0.9

% Country (3)

426

33,976

434

34,657

(8)

(1.8)

%

(681)

(2.0)

% Clarion (4)

178

19,185

178

19,630

-

0.0

%

(445)

(2.3)

% Quality

1,617

118,960

1,633

121,275

(16)

(1.0)

%

(2,315)

(1.9)

% Sleep

427

30,104

423

29,775

4

0.9

%

329

1.1

% Park Inn

4

363

4

363

-

0.0

%

-

0.0

% Everhome

1

98

1

99

-

0.0

%

(1)

(1.0)

% MainStay

126

8,831

115

7,891

11

9.6

%

940

11.9

% WoodSpring

235

28,350

212

25,592

23

10.8

%

2,758

10.8

% Suburban

104

9,046

75

6,719

29

38.7

%

2,327

34.6

% Econo Lodge

675

39,805

702

42,112

(27)

(3.8)

%

(2,307)

(5.5)

% Rodeway

470

26,309

503

28,364

(33)

(6.6)

%

(2,055)

(7.2)

% Domestic Franchises

6,305

496,965

6,296

494,409

9

0.1

%

2,556

0.5

%

































International Franchises

1,222

136,021

1,191

133,395

31

2.6

%

2,626

2.0

%

































Total Franchises

7,527

632,986

7,487

627,804

40

0.5

%

5,182

0.8

%

































(1) Includes Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals and Radisson brands. (2) Includes Comfort family of brand extensions, including Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites. (3) Includes Country Inn & Suites and Park Plaza brands. (4) Includes Clarion family of brand extensions including Clarion and Clarion Pointe.





















Exhibit 6 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



















EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA") AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (dollar amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Net income

$





28,953

$





55,513

$





258,507

$





332,152

Income tax expense

6,732

14,656

78,449

104,654

Interest expense

17,258

11,713

63,780

43,797

Interest income

(1,928)

(2,032)

(7,764)

(7,288)

Other (gain) loss

(7,897)

(2,560)

(10,649)

7,018

Equity in net (gain) loss of affiliates

(956)

(453)

(2,879)

(1,732)

Depreciation and amortization

10,191

9,989

39,659

30,425

Impairments and gain on sale of business & assets, net

3,736

439

3,736

(16,249)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(4,416)

-

(4,416)

- EBITDA

$





51,673

$





87,265

$





418,423

$





492,777

Share-based compensation

4,572

6,268

21,075

19,137

Mark to market adjustments on non-qualified retirement plan investments

3,374

2,050

6,329

(5,930)

Franchise agreement acquisition cost amortization and charges

6,307

2,375

14,675

8,995

Net reimbursable deficit (surplus) from franchised and managed properties

30,229

5,181

17,079

(52,102)

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

25,165

10,604

55,778

39,578

Operational restructuring charges

3,703

-

5,547

-

Limited payment guaranty charge

-

-

1,551

-

Extraordinary termination fees from franchisee

-

-

-

(22,647)

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

-

(1,241)

-

(1,241) Adjusted EBITDA

$





125,023

$





112,502

$





540,457

$





478,567



















ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)







(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022



















Net income

$





28,953

$





55,513

$





258,507

$





332,152

Impairments and gain on sale of business & assets, net

2,839

474

2,839

(12,208)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(3,356)

-

(3,356)

-

Unrealized gain on investments in equity securities

(3,005)

-

(3,005)

-

Franchise agreement acquisition cost charges

2,346

-

2,346

-

Net reimbursable deficit (surplus) from franchised and managed properties

21,954

4,088

6,429

(39,233)

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

19,288

8,059

42,391

30,079

Operational restructuring charges

2,814

-

4,216

-

Limited payment guaranty charge

-

-

1,174

-

Extraordinary termination fees from franchisee

-

-

-

(17,212)

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

-

(943)

-

(943) Adjusted Net Income

$





71,833

$





67,191

$





311,541

$





292,635



















Diluted Earnings Per Share

$



0.58

$







1.04

$







5.07

$







5.99

Impairments and gain on sale of business & assets, net

0.06

0.01

0.06

(0.22)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

(0.07)

-

(0.07)

-

Unrealized gain on investments in equity securities

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

-

Franchise agreement acquisition cost charges

0.05

-

0.05

-

Net reimbursable deficit (surplus) from franchised and managed properties

0.43

0.08

0.13

(0.71)

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

0.39

0.15

0.83

0.54

Operational restructuring charges

0.06

-

0.08

-

Limited payment guaranty charge

-

-

0.02

-

Extraordinary termination fees from franchisee

-

-

-

(0.31)

Exceptional allowances attributable to COVID-19

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$



1.44

$







1.26

$







6.11

$







5.27







Exhibit 7 CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - 2024 OUTLOOK (UNAUDITED)







Guidance represents the midpoint of the company's range of estimated outcomes for the full year ended December 31, 2024







EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA



(dollar amounts in thousands)



Midpoint





2024 Guidance Net income



$





267,100

Income tax expense

86,700

Interest expense

79,000

Interest income

(7,200)

Other gain, net

(500)

Equity in net gain of affiliates

(400)

Depreciation and amortization

50,700 EBITDA



$





475,400

Share-based compensation

23,100

Franchise agreement acquisition costs amortization

16,700

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

30,000

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

41,500

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

3,300 Adjusted EBITDA

$





590,000







ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Midpoint





2024 Guidance Net income



$





267,100

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

22,600

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

31,300

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

2,500 Adjusted Net Income



$





323,500







Diluted Earnings Per Share



$



5.34

Net reimbursable deficit from franchised and managed properties

0.44

Business combination, diligence and transition costs

0.62

Global ERP system implementation and related costs

0.05 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$



6.45

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.