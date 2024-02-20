Sapiens Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLON, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS ) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Summary Results for Fourth Quarter 2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Change Q4 2023 Q4 2022 % Change Revenue $130.9 $119.5 9.5

% $130.9 $119.5 9.6

% Gross Profit $55.9 $50.3 11.2

% $59.4 $53.8 10.4

% Gross Margin 42.8

% 42.1

%

70 bps 45.4

% 45.0

% 40 bps Operating Income $20.1 $16.5 21.9

% $24.2 $21.1 14.7

% Operating Margin 15.4

% 13.8

%

160 bps 18.4

% 17.6

% 80 bps Net Income (*) $17.0 $13.4 27.0

% $20.1 $18.0 11.4

% Diluted EPS $0.30 $0.24 25.0

% $0.36 $0.32 12.5

%

Summary Results for Full Year end

2023 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP % Change Non-GAAP % Change

2023 2022

2023 2022

Revenue $514.6 $474.7 8.4

% $514.8 $474.8 8.4

% Gross Profit $219.6 $200.2 9.7

% $233.0 $213.5 9.1

% Gross Margin 42.7

% 42.2

% 50 bps 45.3

% 45.0

% 30 bps Operating Income $78.9 $66.5 18.6

% $94.1 $83.5 12.8

% Operating Margin 15.3

% 14.0

% 130 bps 18.3

% 17.6

% 70 bps Net income (*) $62.4 $52.6 18.7

% $75.0 $67.2 11.7

% Diluted EPS $1.12 $0.95 17.9

% $1.35 $1.21 11.6

%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens, stated, "In 2023, Sapiens executed its growth strategy across our regions and product lines, achieving an 8.4% growth in non-GAAP revenue and bolstering non-GAAP operating profit by an impressive 12.8%. Our ARR in the fourth quarter was $164.8 million, a growth of 13.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Our North American and European businesses have shown robust growth, and we are well-positioned to sustain growth in these markets in 2024. We completed multiple successful go-lives globally and demonstrated noteworthy expansion of our market share by signing about 30 new deals with both new and existing customers across core, Data, digital, and cloud in

P&C, Workers' Comp, Life, and Reinsurance. Furthermore, we anticipate continued momentum and growth with new logos and cross-selling opportunities within our existing accounts across all regions throughout 2024."

"Key initiatives that will guide our strategic direction in 2024 include our continued transition to SaaS with all our products, with our evolved Sapiens Insurance Platform, an end-to-end integrated business-led SaaS platform with advanced technology and data capabilities," continued Mr. Al-Dor. "In North America, EMEA, and APAC, we are increasing our headcount across sales, marketing, and product marketing to drive success. We remain focused on further expansion in North America, leveraging our investments in the region, and increasing our market share in Europe where we have a strong footprint."

"We are introducing 2024 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $550 million to $555 million, and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 18.1% to 18.5%," concluded Mr. Al-Dor.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call and webcast on February 20, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results. Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-888-642-5032

International: 972-3-9180609

UK: 0-800-917-5108

The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at: . A replay of the call will be available one business day following the completion of the event, at the same link for 90 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, ARR, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.

Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.

The Company defines Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") as the annualized value of our revenue from customer subscriptions, term licenses, maintenance, application maintenance, and cloud solutions. The ARR run rate is equal to the product of (i) the sum of these revenues in our most recently completed fiscal quarter, multiplied by (ii) four.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted to eliminate valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalization of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies as well, in order to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds

back cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) empowers the financial sector, with a focus on insurance, to transform and become digital, innovative and agile. Backed by more than 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform, with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers' digital transformation. Serving over 600 customers in 30 countries, Sapiens offers insurers across property and casualty, workers compensation and life markets the most comprehensive set of solutions, from core to complementary, including Reinsurance, Financial & Compliance, Data & Analytics, Digital, and Decision Management.

For more information visit

or follow us on LinkedIn .



Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release that are incorporated herein by reference are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations, as well as information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "plan" and similar expressions. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the degree of our success in our plans to leverage our global footprint to grow our sales; the degree of our success in integrating the companies that we have acquired through the implementation of our M&A growth strategy; the lengthy development cycles for our solutions, which may frustrate our ability to realize revenues and/or profits from our potential new solutions; our lengthy and complex sales cycles, which do not always result in the realization of revenues; the degree of our success in retaining our existing customers or competing effectively for greater market share; difficulties in successfully planning and managing changes in the size of our operations; the frequency of the long-term, large, complex projects that we perform that involve complex estimates of project costs and profit margins, which sometimes change mid-stream; the challenges and potential liability that heightened privacy laws and regulations pose to our business; occasional disputes with clients, which may adversely impact our results of operations and our reputation; various intellectual property issues related to our business; potential unanticipated product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers' systems; risks related to the insurance industry in which our clients operate; risks associated with our global sales and operations, such as changes in regulatory requirements, wide-spread viruses and epidemics like the recent novel coronavirus pandemic, which adversely affected our results of operations, or fluctuations in currency exchange rates; and risks related to our principal location in Israel and our status as a Cayman Islands company. While we believe such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, should one or more of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, or these risks or uncertainties materialize, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Please read the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, in order to review conditions that we believe could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.





SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME



U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)









Three months ended

Year ended







December 31,



December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022







(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)





















Revenue

130,859

119,463

514,584

474,736

Cost of revenue

74,910

69,158

294,990

274,573





















Gross profit

55,949

50,305

219,594

200,163





















Operating expenses:



















Research and development, net

16,084

15,251

63,475

58,656



Selling, marketing, general and administrative

19,776

18,573

77,251

75,016

Total operating expenses

35,860

33,824

140,726

133,672





















Operating income

20,089

16,481

78,868

66,491





















Financial and other expenses (income), net

(560)

(1,097)

1,750

941

Taxes on income

3,624

4,276

14,251

12,619









































Net income

17,025

13,302

62,867

52,931





















Attributable to non-controlling interest

52

(65)

423

336





















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

16,973

13,367

62,444

52,595









































Basic earnings per share

0.30

0.24

1.13

0.95





















Diluted earnings per share

0.30

0.24

1.12

0.95





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

55,733

55,140

55,372

55,117

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

55,910

55,521

55,721

55,570

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

130,859

119,463

514,584

474,736 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

55

23

220

92 Non-GAAP revenue

130,914

119,486

514,804

474,828

















GAAP gross profit

55,949

50,305

219,594

200,163 Revenue adjustment

55

23

220

92 Amortization of capitalized software

1,501

1,517

5,775

5,840 Amortization of other intangible assets

1,865

1,929

7,396

7,375 Non-GAAP gross profit

59,370

53,774

232,985

213,470

















GAAP operating income

20,089

16,481

78,868

66,491 Gross profit adjustments

3,421

3,469

13,391

13,307 Capitalization of software development

(1,543)

(1,238)

(6,518)

(6,097) Amortization of other intangible assets

1,169

1,115

4,403

4,783 Stock-based compensation

698

759

3,658

3,960 Acquisition-related costs (*)

318

472

339

1,033 Non-GAAP operating income

24,152

21,058

94,141

83,477



















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

16,973

13,367

62,444

52,595

Operating income adjustments

4,063

4,577

15,273

16,986

Taxes on income

(955)

78

(2,693)

(2,411)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

20,081

18,022

75,024

67,170



















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Year ended





December 31,



December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















GAAP operating profit

20,089

16,481

78,868

66,491

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

55

23

220

92 Amortization of capitalized software

1,501

1,517

5,775

5,840 Amortization of other intangible assets

3,034

3,044

11,799

12,158 Capitalization of software development

(1,543)

(1,238)

(6,518)

(6,097) Stock-based compensation

698

759

3,658

3,960 Compensation related to acquisition and

acquisition-related costs

318

472

339

1,033

















Non-GAAP operating profit

24,152

21,058

94,141

83,477

















Depreciation

1,115

1,034

3,865

4,242

















Adjusted EBITDA

25,267

22,092

98,006

87,719





































Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022



















Revenues 130,914

130,760

128,354

124,776

119,486 Gross profit 59,370

59,260

57,992

56,363

53,774 Operating income 24,152

24,058

23,417

22,514

21,058 Adjusted EBITDA 25,267

24,777

24,393

23,569

22,092 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 20,081

19,080

18,610

17,253

18,022



















Diluted earnings per share 0.36

0.34

0.33

0.31

0.32

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown U.S. dollars in thousands



Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022



















North America 54,882

54,848

52,116

50,371

50,801 Europe 65,239

64,662

62,960

64,572

56,910 Rest of the World 10,793

11,250

13,278

9,833

11,775



















Total 130,914

130,760

128,354

124,776

119,486

Non-GAAP Revenue breakdown









U.S. dollars in thousands













Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 90,399

77,702

342,156

300,241

Pre-production implementation services (**) 40,515

41,784

172,648

174,587



















Total Revenues 130,914

119,486

514,804

474,828

























































Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 48,815

42,120

182,154

161,534

Pre-production implementation services (**) 10,555

11,654

50,831

51,936



















Total Gross profit 59,370

53,774

232,985

213,470







































Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



















Software products and re-occurring post-production services (*) 54.00

%

54.20

%

53.20

%

53.80

%

Pre-production implementation services (**) 26.10

%

27.90

%

29.40

%

29.70

%



















Gross Margin 45.40

%

45.00

%

45.30

%

45.00

%



















( * ) Software products and re-occurring post-production services include mainly subscription, term license, maintenance, application maintenance,

cloud solutions,and post-production services. This revenue stream is a mix of recurring and re-occurring in nature.

( ** ) Pre-production implementation services include mainly implementation services before go-live, which are one-time in nature.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended December 31, 2023

2022 164,840

145,188

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow U.S. dollars in thousands



Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022



















Cash-flow from operating activities 38,646

3,988

14,603

22,188

14,430 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,543)

(1,638)

(1,679)

(1,658)

(1,238) Capital expenditures (421)

(696)

(775)

(634)

(400) Free cash-flow 36,682

1,654

12,149

19,896

12,792



















Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) 221

-

-

30

1,100



















Adjusted free cash-flow 36,903

1,654

12,149

19,926

13,892

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities (**)

Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and

retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET U.S. dollars in thousands







December 31,

December 31,





2023

2022







(unaudited)



(unaudited)













ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

126,716

160,285

Short-term bank deposit

75,400

20,000

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

90,273

93,382

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

22,514

11,640

Total current assets

314,903

285,307













LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

12,661

12,021

Severance pay fund

3,605

3,996

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

317,352

319,661

Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,557

33,688

Other long-term assets

17,546

13,671

Total long-term assets

374,721

383,037













TOTAL ASSETS

689,624

668,344











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

6,291

9,415

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

19,796

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

77,873

76,962

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

6,623

9,063

Deferred revenue

38,541

30,720

Total current liabilities

149,124

145,956













LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

39,543

59,275

Deferred tax liabilities

10,820

11,363

Other long-term liabilities

11,538

13,312

Long-term operating lease liabilities

21,084

28,432

Redeemable non-controlling interest

-

89

Accrued severance pay

7,568

7,063

Total long-term liabilities

90,553

119,534











EQUITY



449,947

402,854











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

689,624

668,344











SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW U.S. dollars in thousands



For the Twelve months ended

December 31,

2023

2022

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income 62,867

52,931 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 21,439

22,240 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 64

85 Capital loss from sale of property and equipment 195

26 Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 3,658

3,960







Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:





Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables 3,960

(21,860) Decrease in deferred tax liabilities, net (3,003)

(10,134) Decrease (increase) in other operating assets (5,402)

7,729 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (3,580)

4,634 Decrease in other operating liabilities (8,948)

(8,171) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues 7,266

(7,738) Increase in accrued severance pay, net 909

78 Net cash provided by operating activities 79,425

43,780







Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment (2,574)

(2,757) Proceeds from (investments in) deposits (55,499)

26 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 48

54 Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (8,060)

(3,466) Capitalized software development costs (6,518)

(6,097) Acquisition of intellectual property (177)

(200) Net cash used in investing activities (72,780)

(12,440)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 4,809

- Distribution of dividend (28,144)

(38,579) Repayment of Series B Debenture (19,796)

(19,796) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (161)

- Dividend to non-controlling interest (47)

- Net cash used in financing activities (43,339)

(58,375)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,125

(2,923)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (33,569)

(29,958) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 160,285

190,243







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 126,716

160,285

Debentures Covenants

As of December 31, 2023, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1





Target shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest): above $120 million. Actual shareholders' equity (excluding non-controlling interest) equal to $447.3 million.

Covenant 2



Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%. Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (46.48)%.

Covenant 3



Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5. Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (1.46).

