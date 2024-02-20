Parsons Wins $25 Million Transit Improvement Contract From City Of Oakland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the City of Oakland Department of Transportation selected the company to perform engineering design and cost estimates of the Embarcadero West Rail Safety and Access Improvements project. This $25 million contract includes designs for eight at-grade intersections, a multiuse trail, traffic signal plans, and represents new work for Parsons.

“We're excited to work with the City of Oakland to improve transit reliability, reduce conflicts between pedestrians, bicycles, motor vehicles, and freight and passenger rail, and enhance goods movement around the Port, providing greater opportunities for heavy truck and rail capacity expansion,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons.“Parsons is proud to continue serving the Oakland community in helping imagine what's next for the development of their transportation infrastructure.”

The Embarcadero West Rail Safety and Access Improvements project will deliver complex transportation infrastructure elements along the Embarcadero between Oak Street and Adeline/Middle Harbor Road to improve safety, strengthen connectivity, and increase access to Oakland's Downtown, Chinatown, West Oakland, the Port of Oakland (Port) and the historic waterfront in Jack London District.

The project will install rail safety, pedestrian improvements, and "quiet zone" improvements, including a fence along the tracks at designated crossings along the Embarcadero railroad corridor. Parsons will also deliver feasibility studies to analyze grade separated railroad crossing features, geometric configurations and equipment upgrades.

Parsons has decades of experience designing, delivering, and protecting the infrastructure that connects our communities around the world, including roads and highways; bridges; passenger and freight rail; public transit; airports; and ports and waterways. Our experience includes more than 10,000 miles of roadways, 4,500 bridges, and more than 50 advanced traffic management system deployments that help cities and states improve safety and travel efficiency while also reducing emissions and energy costs to enhance the quality of life in the communities we serve.

