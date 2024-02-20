Ducommun To Participate In Citi’S Global Industrial Tech And Mobility Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) announced today that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company's chairman, president and chief executive officer will participate in the upcoming Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 21, 2024. A fireside chat will be held at 11:20 a.m. Eastern.



Additional information will be posted on the Company's website at when available. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using this link . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at . Institutional investors are welcome to contact Citi to arrange one-on-one meetings with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit .

