Windows And Doors Market Revenue To Reach USD 494 Billion By 2036, Says Research Nester

New York , Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global windows and doors market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 5% from 2024 to 2036. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 494 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 265 billion in the year 2023. The growing expenditure of people in the renovation of home interiors and exteriors is propelling the market growth. As per the reports of the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Private Equity Investments in the real estate vertical in India were USD 4.2 billion as of 2023.

Furthermore, the rising number of constructions in residential and commercial places across the world is driving market growth in the coming years. Various hydroelectric projects, other government buildings, and spreading urbanization are aggregating the market size. The hydropower capacity across the world grew by 26 GW (gigawatt) to 1360 GW in 2021.





Windows and Doors Market: Key Takeaways



Market in North America region to propel the highest growth.

The UPVC segment to garner the highest growth Market in Asia Pacific region to grow at the highest rate

Rising Percentage of Technologically Advanced Windows and Doors is Driving the Growth of the Windows and Doors Industry

The improving features of doors and windows such as soundproofing, smooth operation, security, safety locks, and unbreakable glass envisaged to drive the market growth. Soundproof windows and doors with high quality can minimize sounds up to 95%. Manufacturers and consumers are willing to spend money on research and development to advance the locking systems, and resistance to glazing is reckoned to fuel the market size.

Windows and Doors Industry: Regional Overview

The global windows and doors market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Escalating Demand for Sustainable and Energy Efficient Products is Fueling the Market Growth in the North American Region

The North American region market is prophesied to acquire a market share of 37% in the coming years. The market growth is credited to the multiplying number of projects in terms of remodeling and retrofitting. The increasing requirement for energy-efficient products and the growing disposable income of people are likely to have a positive impact on the market trends during the forecast period. Retrofitting is estimated to save up to 70% of substantial energy.

Increasing Construction of Buildings, Airports, and Storage Spaces for Various Purposes is Propelling the Market Expansion in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific region market is expected to secure a market share of 26% during the forecast period owing to the presence of strong key players in the industry. The expanding population of China, India, and Japan is expanding the building and construction initiatives is enlarging the market size in the coming years. The Indian population is rapidly growing at a rate of 1% reaching 1.5 billion in 2024 rising from 1.4 billion in 2023. Government projects to construct residential flats and apartments for the people in rural areas are envisioned to intensify the market growth.

Windows and Doors Market Segmentation by Material



Wood

Metal

Aluminium UPVC

The UPVC segment of the windows and doors industry is estimated to hold a significant market share of 36% in the coming years owing to the rising preference for sustainable products. The durability, strength, toughness, and resistance of the product are proliferating the market segment growth. As per the reports, the UPVC doors and windows have an average lifespan of 50 to 90 years outlasting the life of the house owners. The standard durability of UPVC to the changing climatic conditions and weather fluctuations is anticipated to boost the market segment growth.

Windows and Doors Market Segmentation by End-User



Residential Commercial

The residential segment of the windows and doors industry is projected to register a sustainable market share of 54% in the coming years. The growth of the market is credited to the high ratio of residential and industrial constructions across the world. The rising businesses lead to the need for more buildings and new construction facilities which is fueling the market size. Fostering demand for home rebuilding and remodeling is predicted to hike the market size. Every day over 130,000 new businesses are started as per the reports.

Windows and Doors Market Segmentation by Application



Swinging

Sliding

Folding Revolving

Windows and Doors Market Segmentation by Product



Doors Windows

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global windows and doors industry that are profiled by Research Nester are YKK AP America Inc., Pella Corporation, Kolbe Windows & Doors, DoorCo, Oppein Home Group Co. Ltd., JAMCO Corporation, Kozo Keikaku Engineering. Inc., Daito Trust Construction, Sekisui House Co., Ltd., LIXIL Corporation, and others.

Recent Development in the Market



YKK AP America Inc., officially broke ground for the establishment of a new residential window and door manufacturing facility in Macon-Bibb, Georgia. Pella Corporation was a leading window and door manufacturer and designer owned by Win-Dor, LLC, which is also a vinyl window and door manufacturer situated near Brea, California.

