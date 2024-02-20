Global Food Automation Strategic Industry Report 2024: 5G Opens Up Exciting Playbook Of Robotic Applications

The global economic landscape is undergoing significant shifts as the world transitions to an endemic COVID-19 strategy, focusing on a multilateral approach to managing future pandemics.

In this competitive landscape, 118 players worldwide exhibit varying degrees of market presence, ranging from strong to niche. Recent market activity reflects a growing focus on technological innovations and product advancements to meet evolving consumer demands and industry standards.

As the food automation market continues to evolve, influencer insights and technological advancements will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the industry. With automation poised to transform the food and beverage sector, stakeholders must stay abreast of market trends and developments to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate competitive pressures effectively.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

Amid these economic dynamics, the food automation market is gaining momentum, driven by the need for efficiency and safety in the food and beverage sector. Automation, particularly in the beverage sector, is experiencing significant growth, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a key driver of market demand.

The Food Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030.

