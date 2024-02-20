Zil Money Manorama Malappuram Marathon 2024 Witness Record Participation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manjeri woke up on 18 February 2024 to the enthusiasm of 5000 runners thronging its streets with the theme "Run for the future."

MANJERI, KERALA, INDIA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Malappuram Marathon 2024, organized by Zil Money Corporation, a leading US fintech company, concluded successfully with the enthusiastic participation of more than 5000 runners. The event took place on 18 February 2024, at 5.30 a.m., Sunday, at Zil Money's global development center in Malappuram, the ZilBank HQ, Silicon Jeri, Manjeri, Kerala. The marathon showed the spirit of unity in diversity with runners of all ages and genders with the theme "Run for the Future," promoting fitness and community spirit. The event offered cash prizes worth two lakh Indian rupees, medals, certificates, and mementos for winners.

Participants were provided with food, ice baths, refreshment points, massaging tents, warm-up exercises, medical support, and guidance through each point during the marathon. The enthusiastic participants collected their respective marathon kits from ZilBank HQ a day before the actual run.

"The smashing success of the Malappuram Marathon 2024 filled my heart with joy. Seeing so many people come together for fitness and community spirit is heartwarming," said Sabeer Nelli, CEO and Founder of Zil Money Corporation. "The meticulous planning my team put forth for the success of this event ensured a great experience for all participants. I am sure, in coming years, the Malappuram Marathon will become one of India's largest marathons and attract more than 100,000 participants."

Zil Money Manorama Malappuram 21 km half marathon was flagged off by V R Vinod - the District Collector of Malappuram, and U Sharafali - State Sports Council President of Kerala, flagged off the Mini Marathon (10 KM) for women. Zil Money Chief Operating Officer Justin Timlin and Manjeri Fire Officer Paambalath Pradeep flagged off the Zil Run (3 KM), open to all age groups.

The Malappuram Marathon had three categories with attractive rewards, including cash prizes, medals, certificates, gifts, and sports kits. The Half Marathon was open to all aged 18 and above. Anand Krishna. K, Manoj. R S and Suresh Kumar won the first, second, and third places, and won cash prizes of ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 respectively and other top finishers received consolation prizes. Also, the ten best athletes in each age category of 50+, 60+, and 70+ were awarded Premium sports kits.

The Mini Marathon was exclusively for women aged 18 and above. Pournami. N, Silpa. K S and Sanika. K P won the first, second, and third prizes, respectively, with cash prizes of ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000. Also, the premium sports kits were awarded to the ten best women athletes over 50 years.

All the winners from the fourth to the tenth position of the Half and Mini marathon were recognized and rewarded.

The Zil Run was open to participants of all genders and ages, from toddlers to above 80 years. Many also joined the marathon as families and couples. Jijil won the Zil Run category with a ₹5,000 cash prize. The next 30 athletes were also recognized and rewarded. All registered participants who completed each marathon category were awarded with the medals.

P. K. Kunhalikutty - Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly and former Member of the Indian Parliament, Dr. M P Abdussamad Samadani - Member of Indian Parliament, U A Latheef - Member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, N K Ummar Haji - Malappuram Manjeri Municipality Councilor, Dr. Saheer Nelliparamban - Zil Money Co-Founder, Antony John - Malayala Manorama Coordinating Editor, Justin Timlin - Zil Money Chief Operating Officer, K. T. Irfan – Indian Olympian, P. Habeeb Rahman - Assistant Commandant Malabar Special Police and former Santhosh Trophy player, Firoz Kalathingal – Kerala Police Service and former Santhosh Trophy player gave awards to the winners.

Manjeri enthusiastically supported the conduct of the marathon - families with kids cheered the runners along the way. The famous warmth of Malappuram was on full display as everyone actively helped runners with refreshments and cheers. Various health and sports clubs, small kids, students, youngsters, shops, senior citizens, local representatives, police, natives, and roadside vendors enthusiastically coordinated with the Zil Money team for the marathon's success. The cheers and abundant support from the spectators were mesmerizing. The efforts by the local police force to ensure the smooth conduct of the program have been commendable.

The Zil Money Manorama Malappuram Marathon 2024 ended with a sense of unity and health infusing the atmosphere of Manjeri. With over 5000 participants completing the race, the event highlighted both physical well-being and community support. As the sun rose over Malappuram's lively streets filled with cheers, it not only signaled the marathon's conclusion but also the start of a tradition ready to unite individuals from diverse backgrounds on a path towards a healthier future.

