People Will Show Congress Its Place: Rupala

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, P Rupala said on Tuesday that people will show the Congress party its place in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections for rejecting the invitation for the Ram temple's inauguration.

He was addressing the Vijay Sankalp Yatra of the BJP in Makthal in Mahabubnagar District.

The saffron party launched four Vijay Sankalp Yatras from four different places in Telangana on Tuesday as part of its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Rupala said if Narendra Modi had not been the Prime Minister, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya would not have been possible.

He claimed that PM Modi made history by scrapping Article 370 and for the first time after India's Independence Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes got reservations in Kashmir.

He termed the construction of the Ram temple as the culmination of a 500-year-long movement. He alleged that Congress leaders used to ridicule them for raising the slogan of building the Ram Lalla temple.

He said the Congress was invited for the event on January 22 but it was their misfortune that they did not attend it.

Rupala claimed that the BJP was the only party fighting for the people of the country.

“All parties are fighting for their respective families. Only the BJP is fighting for your families,” he said.

Stating that corruption was rampant during the UPA's rule, the BJP leader said PM Modi checked corruption.

He said money was directly reaching the beneficiaries under the DBT schemes and funds were being deposited into accounts of gram panchayats, farmers, handicapped and women.

He hoped that the BJP would also sweep the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

The BJP kicked-off yatras in four out of five clusters on Tuesday. Top leaders of the party are participating in the yatras which will continue till March 2.

Telangana BJP chief and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched the yatra in Narayanpet District by blowing the conch.

Kishan Reddy said the yatra would cover all 17 Parliamentary constituencies in the state and 114 of the 119 segments and would include 102 road shows. Collectively the yatras would cover 5,500 kms.

BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay, who launched the yatra in Tandru, exuded confidence that the BJP would win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Karimnagar MP remarked that Ram, like PM Modi, was with the BJP. He said that the Congress party was running a false campaign that the BJP had an alliance with the BRS.

The state BJP said the yatras have the twin objectives of strengthening the hands of PM Modi in Telangana by ensuring greater contribution in the ensuing elections and allegedly exposing the“hypocrisy of the Congress party in the state, which is dodging implementation of its critical electoral promises.”

During the yatra, the party leaders and workers will reach out to a cross section of people to impress upon them the need to strengthen the hands of PM Modi to make India truly Atmanirbhar and enable it to regain its ancient glory of being a Viswaguru.

The BJP has divided the entire state into five clusters for conducting the yatras: The Komaram Bheem, Rajarajeswari cluster, Bhagyalakshmi cluster, Krishnamma cluster and Kakatiya-Bhadrakali cluster.

The Kakatiya-Bhadrakali cluster yatra will be launched later due to the tribal fair Sammakka Sarakka jatara.

--IANS

ms/rad