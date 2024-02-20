Brazil-Israel Tensions Rise Over Gaza Comments

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira addressed concerns with Israel's Ambassador Daniel Zonshine on Israel's reaction.



The issue arose after Israel criticized President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for comparin the Gaza Strip's actions to the Holocaust.



This has led to his designation as“persona non grata” within Israel.



Reports from GloboNews and CNN Brasil indicate Vieira held an open and forthright meeting with Zonshine regarding the matter.



He expressed Brazil's dissatisfaction with Israel's approach, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



The dialogue occurred at Brazil's Foreign Ministry in Rio de Janeiro.



On Monday, the Ministry stated, "Due to the severity of Israel's remarks today, Minister Vieira, attending the G20 in Rio, summoned Ambassador Zonshine.







He also called the Brazilian Ambassador in Tel Aviv, Frederico Meyer, to return for consultations.



Celso Amorim, Lula's international affairs advisor, dismissed any notion of apologizing to Netanyahu.



"Lula will not apologize," Amorim confirmed. He argued Lula simply stated historical truths, emphasizing that suffering is not exclusive to one group.



This incident underscores the tension between Brazil and Israel , revealing differing perspectives on sensitive historical and current events.



It highlights the diplomatic challenges in addressing global conflicts and the importance of dialogue in international relations.











