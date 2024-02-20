Flamengo Vs Boavista: Viewing Details And Team Lineups

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo squares off against Boavista this Tuesday at 21:30 in Rio de Janeiro's Maracanã Stadium for their next Carioca Championship match.
Viewers can watch the live broadcast on Band, Bandsports, and the GOAT Channel on YouTube, covering the 9th round action.
After defeating Bangu, Flamengo , led by coach Tite, aims for another win.
They're currently in second place, trailing Fluminense by three points. A victory here is crucial for Flamengo as they chase the top spot.
Boavista, sitting in seventh, seeks a win to improve their standing. Despite avoiding defeat in their last three outings, they're looking for their first win after four matches.
Viewing Options:
Catch the Flamengo vs. Boavista match on Tuesday at 21:30 on Band, Bandsports, and the GOAT Channel on YouTube.
Online Streaming:
The GOAT Channel on YouTube offers an online streaming option for fans.
Flamengo's Expected Lineup:
Goalkeeper and Defense: Rossi, Varela, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira, and Ayrton
LucasMidfield: Erick Pulgar, Igor Jesus, De la Cruz, and Arrascaeta
Attack: Everton Cebolinha, Pedro
Boavista's Expected Lineup:
Goalkeeper and Defense: André Luiz, Raul Cardoso, Sheldon, Mizael, and Pablo
MaldiniMidfield: Ryan Guilherme, Léo Costa, and Erick Flores
Attack: Jeffinho, Gabriel Conceição, Cristian
The match is more than a contest; it's an opportunity for Flamengo to inch closer to the league's summit and for Boavista to ascend the table.
Both teams have much at stake, making this encounter a pivotal moment in their campaigns.
