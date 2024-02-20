Today’S Soccer Matches: Viewing Options And Kickoff Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's soccer schedule highlights the Copa do Brasil's kick-off, Flamengo's match in the Carioca Championship, and the Champions League round of 16.



Among the notable games, Inter Milan confronts Atlético Madrid in Italy for the Champions League's first leg of the round of 16, promising a thrilling clash.



Meanwhile, PSV and Borussia Dortmund collide in the Netherlands for another exciting Champions League match, adding to the anticipation of football fans worldwide.



In the Carioca Championship, Flamengo competes against Boavista, aiming to close the gap with the leading team, Fluminense. Flamengo, with 18 points, trails by three.



In the Copa Libertadores, RB Bragantino plays against Águilas Douradas, seeking a group stage spot in the first-leg match.





Today's Live Matches and Where to Watch:

Champions League:







Inter Milan vs. Atlético Madrid at 17:00, available on SBT, TNT, and HBO MaxPSV vs.

Borussia Dortmund at 17:00: Watch on Space and HBO Max.





Flamengo vs. Boavista at 21:30: Broadcast on Band, Bandsports, and the GOAT Channel







Porto Velho-RO vs. Remo at 16:30: Stream on Amazon PrimeNova

Venécia vs. Botafogo-SP at 19:15, available on SporTV and Premiere





Manchester City vs. Brentford at 16:30, Star+ Streaming







Portuguesa (VEN) vs. Palestino at 19:00 on ESPN and Star+



Águilas Douradas vs. RB Bragantino at 21:30, Paramount+

Always Ready vs. Sporting Cristal at 21:30: Paramount+





