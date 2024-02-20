Spain Cuts Trade Deficit By 40% In 2023 With Lower Energy Buys

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Spain's trade gap fell by over 40% from the previous year, thanks to reduced energy imports, especially gas.



The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Company shared this news on Monday. Exports approached €383.7 billion ($413 billion) in 2023, a slight 1.4% dip from 2022's record high.



Imports decreased to €424 billion ($456 billion), a 7.2% fall from the year before.



This led to a trade deficit of €40.5 billion ($43.5 billion), down €31 billion ($33.4 billion) from 2022.



The drop was due to steady non-energy exports and fewer energy imports.







Xiana Méndez, Trade Secretary, noted the external sector's crucial role in Spain's post-pandemic recovery and resilience against global shocks like the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts.



Key growth sectors were automobiles (2.4 points), capital goods (1.8 points), and food, drinks, and tobacco (0.8 points).



The agri-food sector boasted the biggest surplus, €14.1 billion ($15.2 billion), up 13% from 2022.



In addition, the EU remained Spain's top export destination, taking 62.7% of exports.



The rest, 37.3%, reached other areas, with significant gains in Oceania (8.7%), Latin America (8.1%), and other European countries (4.6%).









This trend highlights Spain's economic adaptation, with a move towards sustainable energy and diversified exports, enhancing resilience and growth prospects.









Background

This shift is part of a broader trend as Spain adjusts to global energy dynamics and seeks new markets.



The decline in energy imports reflects a strategic move towards sustainability and energy independence.



Historically, Spain has relied heavily on energy imports, making this reduction a significant change in its economic landscape.



The growth in sectors like automobiles and agri-food highlights Spain's industrial and agricultural strengths.



These sectors' resilience contributes to a diversified export base, which is crucial for economic stability.



In short, the increase in exports to non-EU destinations signifies Spain's expanding global footprint, opening doors to emerging markets.

