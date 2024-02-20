Ecuador Refuses To Send Russian Weapons To U.S.

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's Gabriela Sommerfeld announced on February 19th that the country will not send Russian military equipment to the U.S. This was affirmed during a National Assembly session.



Sommerfeld and Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo emphasized Ecuador's commitment to peace and international law. They stated, "Ecuador avoids sending arms to conflict zones."



Russian Ambassador Vladímir Sprinchán had previously noted Ecuador's neutrality, reinforcing its decision not to get involved in conflicts.



The issue began when President Noboa suggested swapping Russian arms for U.S. military aid, sparking Kremlin dissatisfaction.



U.S. official Kevin Sullivan later indicated Ecuador was contemplating this transfer, aiming for Ukraine's support.







Russia responded by banning Ecuadorian imports and warning against unauthorized equipment transfers.



Negotiations followed, with Ecuado eventually deciding against the arms transfer, coinciding with Russia ending its import ban.



The disputed arms included helicopters, rocket launchers, and MANPADS, with potential transfers sparking international debate.



Despite initial plans, the use of AK-47s and other arms never materialized, highlighting the diplomatic nuances of military aid.

