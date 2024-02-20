Heavy Rains In Pakistan Kill 4, Injure 10

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to reports, heavy rains in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have resulted in at least 14 deaths and injuries.

On Tuesday, the media in Pakistan, citing the Pakistan Disaster Management Organization, announced that due to incidents resulting from heavy rainfall in various cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, 14 people have been killed and injured in the past night.

Incidents such as the collapse of roofs and walls of residential buildings and electrical accidents caused by prolonged rain showers in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have left 4 dead and 10 injured.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that heavy rainfall has also led to the destruction of dozens of residential homes.

This comes as reports of road closures due to landslides caused by rainfall and the disruption of travel routes to mountainous and tourist areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to severe precipitation from Malam Jabba, Nelm, and other areas have also been released.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan Disaster Management Organization, based on reports indicating continued rainfall in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, has announced preparedness for all rescue forces across the province in the next 48 hours.

