Creating Dynamic Displays For Faith-Based Organizations With Epson Projection Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Matching Technology with the Power of Presence in Worship Environments,

Epson Launches Dedicated Web Resource Page and Special Pricing Program

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for immersive and engaging experiences is on the rise in faith-based settings as it is across today's live events, schools and consumer attractions. The good news – these experiences are more attainable today than ever with recent technology advancements and cost-efficient solutions. Oftentimes faith-based organizations are working within limited budgets and projectors are an affordable display solution for bringing big, bright, vivid images to churches, lecture halls, temples, and other places of worship.

Continue Reading

Epson Provides Insight on Creating Dynamic Displays for Faith-Based Settings Using Projection Technology

Epson launches new webpage with resources dedicated to assisting the faith-based community in selecting the right projector solutions for their space

Post this

To help faith-based organizations get started, Epson has launched a new webpage

that includes resources dedicated to assisting the faith-based community in selecting the right projector solutions for their space and provide support long after installation. Providing end-users with access to special pricing, Epson also introduced the Faith-Based Organization Projector Pricing Program to help make the most out of their technology budget. Additionally, the program offers assistance in connecting faith-based organizations to dealers and distributors in their area and online training and resources. Visit the new webpage to view available resources and download a copy of the special program pricing.

"Projectors are powerful visual tools with the flexibility to enhance almost any space across worship facilities and illuminate services with captivating visuals," said Gavin Downey, group product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Whether displaying song lyrics and sermon outlines, videos and stills with important information, or movies during Sunday school, projectors offer versatile imagery at an affordable cost to help breathe new life into gathering places. There is power that comes with being fully present during worship and Epson is committed to providing immersive experiences that make that kind of presence possible."

With an extensive range of projectors available, from portable to interchangeable lens options with up to 30,000 lumens1 and various key features, the following are a few things to consider when looking for the right solutions to fit your faith-based display needs.



Consider the Room:

Using the industry-standard brightness measurement of lumens, today's projectors offer an extensive range of options. When determining the number of lumens needed, three key factors come into play – the size of the room, the size of the display and how much light is present while projectors are in use. You also don't want to go too bright in a smaller space, as this might impact the experience for attendees if the brightness is too overwhelming. Epson's projector lineup offers an extensive range of lumen levels with 3-chip, 3LCD technology to deliver crisp image quality and outstanding color brightness in virtually any lighting environment. Epson's throw distance calculator has a brightness and contrast guide to pick the best projector for the space and its lighting conditions.



Content Matters:

The type of content that will be displayed is also an important element when deciding the best projector solution for your space. In rooms with higher ambient lighting conditions or larger screens, depending on where the audience is viewing content from, higher resolution and color light output will play an important role. If projectors are going to be used for more simple presentations, perhaps in worship center classrooms, choosing a lower resolution and lower lumen option would be appropriate. The ease of content design and management is also an important factor to consider. Some projectors today offer built-in creative tools and easy-to-use apps for seamless content swapping and to help empower creativity – even for the less tech savvy. Plus, free software tools allow for control and management of multiple projectors and today's edge blending and image stacking can be automated with built-in advanced features and optional accessories such as the attachable PixAlignTM camera .



Aesthetics and Ambiance: In today's diverse and varied faith-based settings where a smaller church structure may play an important role in the overall tranquility of services, or a larger warehouse provides a gathering space with louder, upbeat services, it's important for display technology to be adaptable and flexible across different environments. Projectors can easily blend into virtually any room and project onto a wall, screen or 3D object. And unlike bulky flat panels and LED walls that are most often permanently installed or inconvenient to move, projectors allow users to regain space when not in use. From portable powerhouses to state-of-the-art models capable of ultra-large, experiential displays, projectors offer a simple display solution with the capability to easily customize and configure display aspect ratio and display size settings to accommodate different worship venues and content.

Low Maintenance and Adaptability:

Keeping budget in mind, the ability to adapt and withstand various space conditions over time with less maintenance is important for display technology. Projection provides an affordable portable solution that can be moved and used within different rooms or spaces, rather than being bound by a frame. In recent years, the shift to laser technology and more compact solutions, along with easier installation and swappable lens options, have impacted the projector market. Projectors today are designed to be more adaptable across different spaces and built with professional-grade reliability to provide peace of mind knowing the projector won't disrupt services or leave anyone in the dark.

Engineered for seamless integration into various infrastructures to function exactly how – and when – needed, Epson's extensive lineup of affordable and reliable projectors are designed to help communicate congregations and elevate services in today's faith-based settings. Powered by state-of-the-art 3-chip, 3LCD technology, Epson projectors deliver crisp image quality and amazing color brightness to engage everyone in the room. Built-in user-friendly tools, free software and an extensive lineup of optional lenses and accessories also make installation and setup much easier and manageable, and users never have to change a bulb again with the Epson laser projectors' 20,000 hour, virtually maintenance-free laser light source.2 Offering peace-of-mind ownership with top-quality customer service, learn more about Epson solutions for churches at .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than

JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:

epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), Twitter (twitter/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ),

and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

2 No required maintenance for the light source for up to 20,000 hours, Approximate time until brightness decreases 50% from first usage. Measured by acceleration test assuming use of 0.04-0.20 mg/m3 of particulate matter. Time varies depending on usage conditions and environment. Replacement of parts other than the light source may be required in a s shorter period.

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PixAlign is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.