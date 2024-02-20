(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series to Commence the 2024 Events this March" data-link=" Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series to Commence the 2024 Events this March" class="whatsapp">Shar Tickets for the Y x Xujiacai, Bi Ying x Huaiyangfu, and Aurora x Amico BJ dinners in Macau to go on sale starting February 19

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2024 - The acclaimed Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series , which has successfully launched four of the 10 four-hands themed banquets in 2023, will continue to roll out the remaining six highly-anticipated collaboration dinners starting this March and running through this year. The fifth through seventh installments of the Gastronomic Series will be represented respectively by Y of City of Dreams Macau x Xujiacai from Chengdu, Bi Ying of Studio City Macau x Huaiyangfu from Beijing, and Aurora of Altira Macau x Amico BJ also from Beijing. Reservations for these three events will begin on Monday, February 19 with an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members.

Supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series represents Melco's ongoing effort in promoting Macau as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy while reinforcing Melco's Macau properties as top dining destinations for locals and tourists alike. These unprecedented cross-regional extravaganzas have been offering gourmands the opportunity to discover and savor the regional specialties from all over China, and at the same time helping to promote some of the greatest restaurants of Macau both locally and beyond, as well as preserving Macau's diversity in food culture through 'Inheritance, Innovation, and Exchange.'







Y of City of Dreams Macau x Xujiacai from Chengdu on March 9-10 at Y

Priced at MOP 2,888* per person (an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members), Chapter 5 of the Gastronomic Series will see chef Angelo Wong from City of Dreams Macau' Black Pearl one diamond contemporary Chinese restaurant Y team up with chef Lai Xiaohui from Chengdu's Black Pearl one diamond Sichuan restaurant Xujiacai to deliver a unique 'Sichuan and Canton's Diamond Feast'.

The exquisite six-course menu will bring together the best flavours of authentic Cantonese and Sichuan cuisines in sublime delicacies such as Crab Meat and Black Pearl in Fermented Rice Wine; Wok-Seared Fish with Japanese Tomatoes and Telomsa Cordata; Oven-Roasted 23 Days Pigeon with Lemon Grass and Sichuan Pepper; and Braised Abalone with Rock Rice for two nights only on March 9-10 at Y in the iconic Morpheus at City of Dreams.

For details and reservations, please call (853) 8868 3446 or visit .







Bi Ying of Studio City Macau x Huaiyangfu from Beijing on April 20-21 at Bi Ying

Coming up next will be Chapter 6: Huaiyang Diamond Feast on April 20 and 21 to be held at Studio City Macau's Bi Ying restaurant that serves up delectable flavours from mainland China's Northern and Southern regions. Bi Ying's chef Yuk Lam will join forces with chef Wang Changrong, winner of the Chinese Chef Honor Award and the title of Chinese Cooking Master, from 2023 Black Pearl one diamond Huaiyangfu in Beijing to craft an elegant six-course menu that is characterized by the spring scenery of Jiangnan and old Yangzhou.

Priced at MOP 1,588* per person (an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members), this four-hands dinner is set to showcase some of the restaurants' signature specialties as well as hidden treasures off their regular menus, such as Lobster and Rice Cracker with Passion Fruit Sauce, and Steamed Yellow Croaker with Sichuan Pepper and Cured Meat from Bi Ying, and Braised Eight Treasures Pork Meat Ball in Premium Soy Sauce, and Glutinous Rice Dumplings and Fruits in Sweet Rice Wine Soup from Huaiyangfu.

For details and reservations, please call (853) 8865 6650 or visit .







Aurora of Altira Macau x Amico BJ from Beijing on May 4-5 at Aurora

Chapter 7 of Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series, entitled 'Italian-Japanese Diamond Feast' , will take place on May 4-5 at Altira Macau's Italian seafood steakhouse Aurora. This gourmet experience will showcase an exciting crossover between Aurora's chef Safa Rodas and Black Pearl one diamond Amico BJ's founder and head chef Guo Qiang, who will join hands to present an innovative menu that will be characterized by the beauty of Italian and Japanese cuisines.

Priced at MOP 1,588* per person (an exclusive 10% discount for Melco Style members), the Aurora x Amico BJ four-hands feast will bring to gourmands six extraordinary dishes such as Sea Scallops Confit with Green Asparagus and Five Color Sesame; Foie Gras Mousse in Savory Cannoli; and White Crab Three Ways with Sea Urchin and Caviar.

For details and reservations, please call (853) 2886 8868 or visit #All .

More details on the remaining lineup of Melco Style Presents: The Black Pearl Diamond Restaurants Gastronomic Series in 2024 will be revealed at a later stage. Stay tuned for the latest privileges and promotions exclusively for Melco Style WeChat members: .

* Price is subject to 10% service charge.



Hashtag: #MelcoStyle

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Melco Resorts