Chief Executive Officer Of Masdar Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar has
sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of Masdar, please accept our most sincere
congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Enabled by your inspirational leadership and vision, Masdar and
the Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy (“MOE”) have worked tirelessly
together to advance clean energy in Azerbaijan as it continues to
lead the region in the adoption of renewable energy.
The strength of this partnership was on full display at the
inauguration of Azerbaijan's first foreign investment-based
independent utility-scale solar project, the 230 MW Garadagh Solar
PV Power Plant, held last October.
As you enter your new term, Masdar looks forward to further
strengthening our partnership and brotherhood as we continue to
unlock the country's tremendous clean energy potential
together.
With COP29 being held in Baku later this year, we look forward
to delivering on the promise of the UAE Consensus achieved at COP28
in Dubai and showcasing to the world the deep commitment that the
UAE and Azerbaijan share in advancing clean energy and climate
action.
Capitalizing on COP29, Masdar's team will collaborate closely
with the Ministry of Energy (MOE) and the State Oil Company of the
Republic of Azerbaijan ("SOCAR") to advance the implementation of
new projects, including the 1GW onshore renewable energy projects
and offshore/green hydrogen production.
I look forward to seeing you at the upcoming Tenth Ministerial
Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor and the Second Ministerial
Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.
Yours sincerely,
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi
Chief Executive Officer of Masdar"
MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107874125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.