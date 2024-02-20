Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Sustainable Development Of Economic Ties

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss sustainable development of
economic ties, Azernews reports, citing a post
shared by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov on his
social network "X."
"We discussed with Saudi Deputy Energy Minister Majid bin Hindi
Al-Utaybi initiatives ensuring sustainable development of economic
ties between our countries, stimulation of investments,
opportunities to expand joint activities in the fields of renewable
energy and industry," the post reads.
