               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Sustainable Development Of Economic Ties


2/20/2024 6:21:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss sustainable development of economic ties, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov on his social network "X."

"We discussed with Saudi Deputy Energy Minister Majid bin Hindi Al-Utaybi initiatives ensuring sustainable development of economic ties between our countries, stimulation of investments, opportunities to expand joint activities in the fields of renewable energy and industry," the post reads.

MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107874124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search