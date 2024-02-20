Documentary Film Shot In Yerevan & Villages Of Zangazur Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
CBC TV channel has prepared a documentary film "Bugakar
Sanctuary", the shooting of which was held in Armenia, Western
Azerbaijan in the Zangazur region, Azernews reports.
The CBC film is dedicated to the history of Azerbaijanis living
in Western Azerbaijan, the territory of modern Armenia, where their
heritage has been destroyed.
The film is based on footage shot in Yerevan and villages in
Zangazur.
As a result, the CBC film crew, with the help of local
residents, found traces of the ancient Azerbaijani sanctuary of
Bugakar and recorded evidence of the destruction of Azerbaijani
cultural monuments in Armenia.
The general producer was Vugar Khalilov, General Director of CBC
TV channel.
The movie presents shots of Yerevan, where the destruction and
concealment of Azerbaijani cultural and historical heritage
continues.
Newsreel footage is shown, and information is given about the
resettlement of Armenians from abroad to the lands that originally
belonged to Azerbaijanis.
The film crew visited a village that was once Azerbaijani and
interviewed a current resident who recognizes the original
belonging of these lands to Azerbaijanis.
In addition, the movie includes unique footage of the destroyed
sanctuary of Bugakar in Zangazur, shot with the help of a
drone.
The authors of the movie addressed letters to various embassies,
in particular the French and US embassies in Armenia, to get
information about whether their employees have visited Bugakar
sanctuary and know about its destruction by Armenians.
The authors aim to draw the attention of the world community to
the importance of preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijanis
and restoring an objective historical picture of the region.
