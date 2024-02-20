President And His Wife Honor Heavenly Hundred Heroes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena paid have honored the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes.

According to Ukrinform, the corresponding video was published on the President's Telegram .

The President and his wife put up lamps near the Stela of Memory on the Alley of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in Kyiv.



“Ten years ago they attempted to kill Ukrainians in their own country, in their own capital, simply for their peaceful choice to be themselves and to be free,” the Head of State wrote.

He stressed that it has been ten years since attempts to destroy Ukrainians and their independence.“The unarmed Heavenly Hundred faced bullets. Now these are missiles, drones, and armies. But we stood firm ten years ago and continue to do so today. The hundred and hundreds-heavenly and living defenders of our right to life. We are grateful to each of them for everything. We will withstand together,” Zelensky said.

Today, February 20, Ukraine marks the Day of Remembrance of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

It is marked annually on February 20 in accordance with the Presidential Decree of February 11, 2015 "On commemorating the feat of the participants in the Revolution of Dignity and perpetuating the memory of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred."

It was during these days during the Revolution of Dignity that the confrontation between the Ukrainian people and the then regime reached its peak. From February 18 to February 20, the largest number of people were killed on Independence Square in Kyiv – 78 people. After February 20, more than 20 protesters died from injuries. All of them formed the memorial of the fighters for Ukrainian independence – the Heavenly Hundred.