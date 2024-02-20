Azerbaijan Sends Another Humanitarian Aid Of Electrical Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan has
sent another humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment to
Ukraine, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.
Following the directive issued by President Ilham Aliyev on July
17, 2023, the final batch of electrical equipment designated for
humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people has been dispatched today
from Sumgayit Technological Park.
The Ministry of Energy's humanitarian shipment includes over
670,000 meters of electric cables and wires, along with 26 power
transformers and complete transformer substations. This aid,
transported by a convoy of 25 heavy trucks (TIR), is intended to
contribute to the restoration of a stable electricity supply in the
affected regions due to the current situation in Ukraine.
Earlier humanitarian aid shipments, amounting to $7.6 million,
were dispatched to Ukraine on October 30, November 21, December 8,
2023, and January 11, 2024. In total, over 3.3 million meters of
electric cables and wires, along with 72 power transformers and
complete transformer substations, were delivered to Ukraine via a
convoy of 107 heavy trucks.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20022024000187011040ID1107874115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.