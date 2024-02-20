Azerbaijan Sends Another Humanitarian Aid Of Electrical Equipment To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Azerbaijan has sent another humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment to Ukraine, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

Following the directive issued by President Ilham Aliyev on July 17, 2023, the final batch of electrical equipment designated for humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people has been dispatched today from Sumgayit Technological Park.

The Ministry of Energy's humanitarian shipment includes over 670,000 meters of electric cables and wires, along with 26 power transformers and complete transformer substations. This aid, transported by a convoy of 25 heavy trucks (TIR), is intended to contribute to the restoration of a stable electricity supply in the affected regions due to the current situation in Ukraine.

Earlier humanitarian aid shipments, amounting to $7.6 million, were dispatched to Ukraine on October 30, November 21, December 8, 2023, and January 11, 2024. In total, over 3.3 million meters of electric cables and wires, along with 72 power transformers and complete transformer substations, were delivered to Ukraine via a convoy of 107 heavy trucks.

