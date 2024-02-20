SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership With USA Sports Media To Launch The Strip”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management , a global leader in connecting and advising the gambling industry , is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with USA Sports Media, spearheaded by the renowned media executive Kelvin MacKenzie. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the gambling media landscape with the launch of "The Strip," a dynamic media platform tailored for Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with Kelvin MacKenzie and USA Sports Media to create 'The Strip.' This initiative represents a significant leap forward in our mission to innovate within the gambling sector. Our combined expertise will ensure that 'The Strip' becomes the premier content hub for young gambling enthusiasts, blending entertainment with insightful gambling education.”

Kelvin MacKenzie, The Sun's editor for 12 years, a period of transformative growth for the paper, and the founder of USA Sports Media, brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success to the partnership. MacKenzie's journey from managing editor of the New York Post to founding the UK's most successful sports radio station, TalkSPORT, showcases his unparalleled ability to captivate audiences and transform media platforms. On the new venture, MacKenzie remarked, "Partnering with SCCG Management is a pivotal step in our quest to reshape the gambling media space. 'The Strip' is poised to disrupt the conventional gambling narrative, offering a blend of humor, unpredictability, and educational content that will resonate with younger audiences. We're setting the stage for a new era of gambling entertainment that echoes the vibrant spirit of Las Vegas.”

This partnership heralds a unique collaboration between two industry legends: Media Icon Kelvin MacKenzie and Gambling Industry Guru Stephen Crystal. Combining MacKenzie's media prowess with Crystal's gambling industry expertise, this joint venture is set to redefine entertainment in the gambling sector, leveraging their storied careers to create a platform that stands at the intersection of innovation, education, and entertainment.

"The Strip" is designed to echo the excitement and allure of the Las Vegas Strip, featuring a mix of live streams, podcasts, and watchalongs that showcase the city's unique charm and gambling opportunities. With a focus on virality, the platform will blend elements reminiscent of Barstool, Funny or Die, and Bleacher Report, offering 24/7 peer-to-peer competitions and engaging content.

This partnership between SCCG Management and USA Sports Media marks a significant milestone in the evolution of gambling entertainment, promising to deliver a fresh and compelling experience to a new generation of gamblers.

This exciting new venture with USA Sports Media builds on SCCG Management's impressive momentum in the industry, following closely on the heels of several major partnerships. Most notably, SCCG has recently been instrumental in launching the MMA league Versus FC and the Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) in Brazil, marking a significant expansion of its entertainment and sports offerings. Additionally, SCCG has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the top Slots influencer in the world, Lady Luck HQ. These initiatives underscore SCCG's commitment to diversifying and enriching the gambling and entertainment landscape, setting the stage for "The Strip" to captivate and engage audiences with its innovative approach to gambling media.

ABOUT THE STRIP

The Strip is the premier online hub for gambling enthusiasts, offering a digital slice of the electrifying Las Vegas experience. With a dynamic roster of talent, we dive deep into the eccentricities and unconventional thrills that make Vegas legendary, delivering content that's as chaotic as it is captivating. Our platform is not just about entertainment; it's a vibrant space designed to showcase Las Vegas and our sponsored betting partners through engaging live streams, podcasts, and watchalongs. This innovative venture is a collaboration between global gaming influencer Stephen "Mr. Las Vegas" Crystal and media legend Kelvin MacKenzie, marking a groundbreaking fusion of gambling expertise and media innovation.



ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. Committed to shaping the future of gaming and nurturing the industry's next leaders, SCCG has initiated sports leagues and brokered major sponsorship agreements. As an accelerator and early-stage investor, SCCG is at the forefront of driving innovation in the gaming sector.

