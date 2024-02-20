British-Born L.A. Socialite Va'rai Unique Releases Self-Help Book Unlocking Your Renaissance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles-based socialite and serial entrepreneur, Va'rai Unique has published her debut self-help book, "Unlocking Your Renaissance," now available on multiple online platforms. Tapping into her extensive background knowledge, Va'rai creatively blends principles of neuro-linguistic programming with personal growth techniques, the book provides readers with tools to unleash their creative potential and live a more purpose-driven life."I wrote 'Unlocking Your Renaissance' to empower people to break free of self-limiting patterns and step into their highest self," said Unique. "By integrating science-backed methods with spiritual principles, I've created an accessible guide to self-discovery and actualization."Unique draws on her eclectic background as an award-winning consultant, British-born, and glamorous LA socialite to bring a fresh voice to the crowded self-help space. "Readers will feel like they're learning from a worldly big sister who still laughs at her journey through life," she said."Unlocking Your Renaissance" examines topics like reprogramming subconscious beliefs, managing emotions, understanding behavioral cues, and defining core values through the lens of Unique's signature R.E.N.A.I.S.S.A.N.C.E. model:Rewire thought patternsEstablish core valuesNurture emotional intelligenceAlign language and behaviorsInspire personal visionShift negative self-talkStimulate creativityActualize your authentic selfNurture growthCultivate abundanceEvolve consciouslyThe book guides readers step-by-step through techniques based on neurolinguistic programming (NLP) to transform how they think, communicate, and ultimately live life. By committing to the R.E.N.A.I.S.S.A.N.C.E. blueprint, Unique explains that anyone can unlock their inner renaissance."The era that gave birth to legendary polymaths like Da Vinci and Michelangelo was called the Renaissance. This book shows that we all have the potential for greatness within if we dare to look inward," said Unique.Unique will host an exclusive book launch event in the coming months to celebrate the release of "Unlocking Your Renaissance." At the event, she will answer questions about her writing journey and may read an excerpt. Details will be announced in the Va'rai Unique newsletter, so subscribers are encouraged to sign up on her website for launch event updates."Unlocking Your Renaissance" is published by Variety Elixir Publishing and available in ebook, paperback and hardback formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, with the audiobook edition releasing in April, 2024.For more information or to book Va'rai to speak at your next event, visit or follow @varaiunique on Instagram.

