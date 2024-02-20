Campsi Makes Summer Planning Easy With The Launch Of Its Summer Camp Directory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Find Summer Camps with Campsi

The free directory is the largest on the web, giving parents a one-stop resource to research summer camps for their children

- Katie RosenbergGIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the seasons change and we transition into warmer weather and the end of the school year, summer camp planning is on many parents' minds. But with so many options out there, families may find it overwhelming and time-consuming to research opportunities and find the right fit for their children. Campsi is on a mission to solve those frustrations by launching its one-stop summer camp directory that aims to make researching summer camps easy so families can enjoy the process and feel confident that they've selected the best camp for their needs.A quick Google search for summer camps returns tens of thousands of hits. With so much information on the web and so many camp options, parents may become overwhelmed with information and spend hours researching the right-fit opportunity for their child. Because there are so many options, there certainly is something out there for everyone. But finding the right one for your family's needs can be a challenge.Campsi streamlines the summer camp search process with its growing directory. Campsi's directory is the largest on the web, with 15,000 unique camps and growing. The directory is easy to use and allows users to search for camps on various criteria, including location, online camps, and categories. Category types include sports, traditional, academic, arts, adventure/travel, unique, religious, adult, and family camps.Once users pull up the results from their Campsi search, they can click on each camp to learn more about the experience. Directory listings include insightful information such as location, contact details, photos, descriptions, and detailed information about which demographics the camp targets, including any support for campers with special needs. Users can also easily navigate to the camp's website using an on-page link or send camp representatives a message directly from Campsi's site.“Campsi was created by moms who understand the frustration of searching endless hours online for the right camp for their children,” said Katie Rosenberg, Campsi co-founder.“Campsi helps alleviate those frustrations by offering a one-stop shop for all your summer camp search needs, saving you time in finding the right camp offering for your children, or even yourself if you're looking to spend some time at an adult camp this summer. We're proud to be the most comprehensive camp directory out there and will continue to add new and exciting camp options as we learn about them.”In addition to a summer camp directory, Campsi also features a helpful knowledge library for parents and camp directors.Camp directors who wish for their camp to be listed in Campsi's growing directory can visit Campsi's site and create a free account.To learn more about Campsi, visit Campsi .

Katie Rosenberg

Campsi

...