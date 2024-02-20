Fresh Up Your Life Exhibition Gulf Food Di Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Once again this year buyers and visitors to the most important food event in Dubai will have the opportunity to get to know and appreciate the CSO Italy project

ITALY, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh Up Your Life, the project of CSO Italy co-financed by the European Union, will be present again this year at Gulf Food, the trade fair dedicated to the food industry, to be held from 20 to 23 February at the Dubai World Trade Center.Fresh Up Your Life will be attended by the following companies Apofruit Italia, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine and Salvi-Unacoa.An information corner in the Italian pavilion (stand S1-E40 - Hall Sheikh Saeed) is available to visitors and operators who want to learn more about good European fruit and vegetables, highlighting not only their advantages and benefits in terms of taste and health, but also their production methods and respect for the environment.But that is not all. Every day at the Italian Pavilion it will be possible to see and taste our country's products. Twice a day, Aira Piva, an Italian chef who lives and works in Dubai, will prepare recipes using Italian products. And the Cirio tomato from Conserve Italia, one of the companies participating in the European project, will certainly be the undisputed protagonist of this convivial and educational moment.We are waiting for you: S1-E40 - Hall Sheikh Saeed)News about CSOCSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

Renato Pagani

SEC Newgate Italia Srl

+39 335 683 9561

email us here