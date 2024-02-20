Official Reception Held For Kuwait Amir In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- An official reception was held for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the Qatari Amiri Diwan on Tuesday on the occasion of his state visit to Qatar.

Upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan, a group of cavalrymen and cameleers formed a line, pop troupes performed Qatari Ardha dance and an 18-gun salute was given to His Highness the Amir.

The national anthems of both Kuwait and Qatar were then played.

Afterwards, His Highness the Amir shook hands with Qatari sheiks and senior officials, while Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani shook hands with His Highness the Amir's accompanying delegation. (pickup previous)

